‘It’s very serious what’s happening’: Maryland mother reported missing, yet somehow her car made it home

Authorities have said there was "unusual and suspicious activity" at her home the day after she was last seen

Mystery surrounds the disappearance of Maryland mother of two, Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, last seen March 31 this year, 2025. Guerra’s boyfriend and the father of her two children filed the missing person’s report and among all the unexplained aspects of the case, Guerra’s red Toyota 4Runner was found parked at her home.

According to reports, Guerra was reported missing on April 2, and she was last seen at her Waldorf, Maryland residence where she lived with her boyfriend, their two children, and several roommates.

Investigating the case, authorities uncovered “unusual and suspicious activity” at the home the day after Guerra was last seen, leading them to suspect foul play in her disappearance. A search warrant was executed, but Guerra was not found.

Meanwhile, Guerra’s red Toyota 4Runner, believed to be involved in the case, was parked at her home the same day she was reported missing.

Guerra’s boyfriend is in ICE custody

The sheriff's office says there was "unusual and suspicious activity" at Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra's home the day after the Waldorf mother went missing. https://t.co/ShHWgvtbmD — WUSA9 (@wusa9) April 8, 2025

Further investigation revealed that Guerra’s boyfriend had counterfeit federal documents and was in the country illegally. He was subsequently taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Guerra’s immigration status is unclear.

Guerra remains missing, and the investigation is ongoing. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has not released additional details but plans to provide updates as new information becomes available.

Authorities have asked anyone who may have seen the red Toyota 4Runner in isolated or remote areas between March 31 and April 2, or who has any information related to the case, to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494 or submit tips anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

“We are asking people in the DMV area to check any kind of cameras they have. Ring cameras, maybe if you’re a hunter, game cameras in the woods, any type of surveillance camera,” Charles County Sheriff spokesperson Diane Richardson told Maryland news outlet WJLA.

“Specifically if it’s in a remote or isolated type of area to see if there is any footage of this red Toyota 4Runner on their property,” Richardson said.

Guerra’s friend, identified only as “Wilson” told WJLA, translated from Spanish, “It’s very serious what’s happening. And we’re all hoping for the moment she appears alive and well and soon.”

Wilson said Guerra’s kids are innocent, yet they are suffering. “We all want her to appear alive and well again,” Wilson added. “She was like a sister to me. She was a really good person. Every time I come in and spend time with them, she’s always a great person towards me.”

