Soccer coach in custody after 13-year-old boy found dead in Southern California

There may be other victims, police said.

Content warning: This article mentions child sexual abuse. Please take care while reading.

Police found Oscar Omar Hernandez, a 13-year-old boy from the San Fernando Valley, dead in a ditch on April 2 this year, 2025, after his family reported the boy missing. Authorities arrested Hernandez’s soccer coach, 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, five days later, initially on charges stemming from another case.

Garcia-Aquino killed Hernandez on March 28, two days before his family reported missing, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman at a press conference. Oscar had gone to Lancaster, CA, to meet Garcia-Aquino along with other soccer teammates to stay the night and help make soccer jerseys. Investigators found Hernandez’s four days later off a road near Oxnard, in California’s Ventura County.

Hernandez’s family was concerned

Special Agent in Charge Ted Docks joined the Los Angeles DA, the LA County Sheriff & the LA Police Chief at a press conference held with the family of Oscar Omar Hernandez, a murdered 13-year-old boy whose remains were found last week, to announce charges for his alleged killer. pic.twitter.com/dLLiraDlkW — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) April 8, 2025

Reportedly, Hernandez’s family called Garcia-Aquino to check on the boy. Garcia-Aquino the boy’s family Hernandez couldn’t answer the phone because his hands were covered in paint. Hernandez’s family expected Garcia-Aquino to drive the boy home the next day, but when Hernandez never returned, Garcia-Aquino told his family he dropped him off that afternoon.

Hernandez’s family called the boy’s phone, but he didn’t answer. They received several texts from Hernandez’s number saying he was at a party. Hernandez’s family checked with the boy’s friends, but none of them knew where Hernandez was.

Garcia-Aquino’s other charges

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced that a youth soccer coach was charged today with murdering 13-year-old Oscar “Omar” Hernandez, whose body was found by the side of the road in Ventura County last week. pic.twitter.com/Xkd388vbts — Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (@LADAOffice) April 8, 2025

Authorities arrested Garcia-Aquino on unrelated 2024 sexual assault charges involving a 16-year-old boy in Palmdale, CA, the same day Oscar’s body was found.

Allegedly, Garcia-Aquino sexually abused a 16-year-old boy in 2024. whose family he grew close to through the soccer program where he coached. Investigators learned of that case after Hernandez was reported missing and charges were brought. Investigators have asked anyone with information about potential additional victims to come forward.

“On behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Oscar Omar Hernandez,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said referring to Hernandez’s death and Garcia-Aquino’s arrest.

McDonnell added, “While we all hoped for a different outcome, the tireless work of multiple law enforcement agencies has ensured that this dangerous individual is off the streets and is no longer a threat to our children and our communities. While this may do little to ease the family’s pain, please know that we are fully committed to pursuing justice for their son.”

Garcia-Aquino’s arraignment on Hernandez’s murder charge is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, 2025. If convicted of the murder charge with the special circumstance of murder during the commission of a lewd act with a child, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. He also faces six years in prison for the assault charge from the 2024 incident.

“There is no excuse for these types of crimes,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna added. “We will continue to pursue justice and work tirelessly to ensure we bring closure to the victims and their families while ensuring that such individuals face the full extent of the law.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

