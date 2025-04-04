‘Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story’: What happened to Alyssa Pladl, and how to watch the Lifetime movie

Content warning: This article describes incest, suicide, and murder. Please take care while reading.

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story is a Lifetime Network true crime drama about Steven Pladl, who, in 2018, committed a horrific series of crimes. Pladl also had a romantic relationship with his biological daughter, Katie Pladl, leading to tragic consequences.

The case became widely known after Alyssa Pladl, played by Jackie Cruz in the Lifetime movie, reported disturbing details of Steven’s behavior, played by Matthew MacCaull in the show. The story unfolds to reveal how Steven, after being estranged from his daughter, Katie, who had been put up for adoption as an infant, for many years, reconnected with her and developed an inappropriate, illegal relationship.

This eventually culminated in a tragic murder-suicide involving Steven, his daughter Katie, whom he impregnated, and others in the family.

What happened to Steven Pladl?

Before he died by suicide in 2018, Steven murdered his seven-month-old son, Bennett Kieron Pladl, in North Carolina. He then traveled to Connecticut and murdered Katie, played by Matreya Scarrwener in the Lifetime movie, and her adoptive father, Anthony Charles Fusco that same year.

The Lifetime movie, directed by Elisabeth Röhm, explores the psychological and emotional aspects of the case, detailing the timeline of events, the involvement of law enforcement, and the aftermath of the crime, all told from Katie’s mother, Alyssa’s point of view.

Alyssa and Steven’s daughter Katie was born when Alyssa was 15 and Steven was 20. Steven reportedly abused Katie as an infant, and Alyssa put Katie up for adoption for her safety. Steven and Alyssa then went their separate ways. Multiple reports say Alyssa is still alive but her current whereabouts are unknown.

How to watch Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story

Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story is available to stream now Lifetime Website: Stream the movie directly on Lifetime’s official website, or on Philo where new users can take advantage of a seven-day free trial. ​

It’s also available with Hulu a subscription, subscription plan prices vary. Viewers can also rent the movie on YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and Fandango at Home. Check the platform for current rental prices.

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

