PA woman who said an innocent man assaulted and kidnapped her learns her fate

Her claims were false, and the man she accused spent a month behind bars for a crime he did not commit.

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. Please take care while reading.

Recommended Videos

A Bucks County, PA woman will spend time at Bucks County Correctional Facility for falsely accusing a man of kidnapping and sexual assault, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office has announced. The woman’s false report led to the man spending a month behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit.

​In April 2024, Anjela Borisova Urumova, a 20-year-old woman from Bristol Township, PA falsely accused Daniel Pierson of attempted rape and kidnapping. Her fabricated claims led to Pierson’s wrongful incarceration for 31 days. Investigations revealed inconsistencies in her story through surveillance footage and cellphone data, and she later admitted the entire police report was false.

Urumova told police that Pierson forced her into his car at knifepoint. She claimed he attempted to assault her sexually but that she fought him off and escaped. She even provided a detailed description of him and his vehicle, which led to his arrest.

Investigators found surveillance footage that did not match her story—there was no sign of a struggle or abduction. Cell phone data placed her in different locations than she had claimed.

Urumova pleaded guilty

Bristol Township woman, 20, sentenced to 45 days to 23 months for filing false police report of attempted rape & kidnapping in Redner’s parking lot in Middletown Twp. “Anjela Borisova Urumova’s lies led to an innocent man being jailed for a month.” Bucks County DA says. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IblNcaXkQt — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 1, 2025

In January 2025, Urumova pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor charges, including false reports and tampering with evidence. On April 1, 2025, she was sentenced to 23 months and 45 days in the Bucks County Correctional Facility, followed by one year of probation. Additionally, she was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, pay $3,600 in restitution to Pierson, and have no contact with him or his family.

Anjela Borisova Urumova did not personally know Daniel Pierson before falsely accusing him. She randomly targeted him after seeing him outside a supermarket, later admitting that she fabricated the accusations because she thought he looked “creepy.”

Pierson was subsequently freed from the Bucks County Correctional Facility and all charges against him were withdrawn.

“Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said when Uromova’s sentencing was announced, “but there is also a profound ripple effect.”

Schorn added, “A crime like this can shatter the community’s confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence.”

Pierson and his family were in court at Uromova’s sentencing. Reports say that Pierson and his family declined to comment.

False rape and kidnapping accusations are rare but do happen

A Pennsylvania woman who confessed to lying about a stranger kidnapping and raping her was just sentenced.



Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, was sentenced to serve 45 days to 23 months in Bucks County Correctional Facility.



Urumova deliberately targeted her victim because she found… pic.twitter.com/TUDytDnEF8 — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 3, 2025

Studies estimate between 2% and 10% of rape accusations are false, and false kidnapping accusations are less common but do occur. The FBI and other research sources suggest a false reporting rate for rape is similar to other serious crimes like robbery or assault. Most false reports don’t name a specific suspect and many involve inconsistencies rather than outright fabrications.

Meanwhile, false kidnapping accusations often involve individuals fabricating abductions to avoid consequences, such as missing work, explaining whereabouts, or covering up other crimes.

False accusations can have severe consequences for the falsely accused, including jail time, damaged reputations, and financial burdens. However, most sexual assault cases go unreported or under-prosecuted, making false accusations a smaller fraction of the overall issue.

Referring to the Uromova case, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristin M. McElroy added, “I’m incredibly grateful for the work that law enforcement did in this case to get down to what happened, but it can’t change the fact that a man spent 31 days sleeping in a cell for a crime he didn’t commit.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy