New Diddy accuser claims Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, and Gloria Estefan saw him humiliated at freak off

A man from Florida named Joseph Manzaro has sued Sean “Diddy” Combs, claiming he was involved in human trafficking and other serious crimes after an incident at a party in April 2015.

Manzaro says he was drugged and taken to a party for Diddy’s son’s 17th birthday on Star Island in Miami. He describes the party as a “freak off,” where he claims he was sexually assaulted, humiliated, and made to wear a penis mask. TMZ reported Manzaro’s troubling account of what happened. He says he was first taken to the back of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’s mansion, where Gloria supposedly saw him in a drugged state and called for an ambulance. Emilio Estefan reportedly stopped her and prevented any medical help.

Inside Diddy’s house, Manzaro claims he spotted LeBron James in a hallway, who seemed to acknowledge his situation but didn’t help. At the party, he also claims he saw Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who witnessed him in a humiliating state. A member of Diddy’s entourage supposedly told Beyoncé that this was Diddy’s punishment for being a “snitch.”

Diddy accuser describes “freak off” situation

Image via BBC/The Graham Norton Show

The lawsuit describes Manzaro being forcibly shown off at the party, stripped, and made to wear a thong and a leather mask with a sex toy attached. He says Diddy and another woman, Adria English, made him do degrading things against his will. He also mentions seeing celebrity jeweler Jacob Arabo, who looked upset by Manzaro’s condition.

Emilio Estefan allegedly stepped in again to hide Manzaro from Arabo’s view. Gloria Estefan reportedly tried once more to get help but was silenced by Emilio. While Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Gloria Estefan, and Jacob Arabo are mentioned in the lawsuit as having seen parts of the alleged abuse, they are not being sued. The lawsuit targets Diddy, Emilio Estefan, Adria English, and Diddy’s alleged drug mule, Brendan Paul. Diddy’s legal team has called the lawsuit a publicity stunt for money, claiming the accusations are unbelievable and will be disproven in court.

Several accused parties have responded to the allegations. LeBron James’s spokesperson said the claims are clearly false, showing James’ recorded basketball schedule in Cleveland, Ohio, in April 2015. Brendan Paul’s attorney dismissed the allegations as impossible, noting Paul was still in high school in Ohio at that time. Jay-Z’s lawyer also denied the claims, pointing out the rapper’s public engagements in New York City on the supposed date. Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s representatives rejected the claims, stating that their property wasn’t used for parties during that time and that they have proof of this.

The contradictions in Manzaro’s story, like Jay-Z being confirmed to be in NYC on the night of the alleged party, raise serious doubts about the truth of his claims. While the lawsuit outlines a disturbing series of events, the differing testimonies and readily available evidence challenge its credibility. We’ll have to wait and see what the court says about all this, but it’s hard to believe when there’s so much evidence against it.

