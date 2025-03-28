Arizona yoga instructor found dead in rock quarry after disappearing on his way to a blind date

Marcus Freiberger, a popular Phoenix yoga instructor, went missing in February this year on his way to a blind date, and his body was found about a month later in a rock quarry in the Phoenix area. At this writing, a cause of death had not yet been determined and those close to Freiberger are demanding answers to what happened to him.

Recommended Videos

According to FOX10 Phoenix, Freiberger, 45, was last seen in Phoenix on February 21, the same day he was scheduled to go on a blind date. Freiberger disappeared, and his father, Dutch Freiberger, said his son would not abandon his dog, Thomas, who was left alone for several days before Freiberger was reported missing.

Freiberger reportedly drove a white Sierra pickup truck, and it’s unclear if his vehicle was also found. His father did say law enforcement was attempting to crack his phone for possible clues about what happened before Freiberger was confirmed dead.

Issues in Freiberger’s personal life

Freiberger had issues in the past, his father admitted, including with both drugs and money, and he was between apartments before he disappeared. But he had recently got a job as a successful yoga instructor, and reportedly, seemed to be turning his life around before he died.

Before Marcus was found, his father, Dutch, told Phoenix 12 News, “There’s no reason for him to disappear. Even if he did decide to go somewhere he would’ve at least called his friend to take Thomas. That makes me think there’s something more going on here, foul play of some sort.”

Forrest Kruger, who hired Freiberger as a yoga teacher, said, ” … [A]ll of his friends were coming in here for his classes. I met lots of them. Nothing but positive things to say. He was a great guy, is a great yoga teacher, too. I took his class myself.”

“Marcus is no longer with us”

After Freiberger’s remains were found, his sister, Tina Hall, wrote on Facebook, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us. Losing him feels like losing a part of ourselves and I know this will be just as difficult for you. We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family.”

Freiberger’s last Instagram post from December read in part, “This week was very special for me. A year ago I set out to start my journey as a Yoga Therapist!! My life had been flip turned upside down over the last year and a half, without this journey I have no idea if I would be around anymore. I don’t say that lightly, I say that with all seriousness.

Freiberger added, “This journey is forcing me to go inward to find my answers, my peace, and to heal. I am so grateful for my life and the peace this journey brings allowing me to be calm in my storm.”

Freiberger’s death has not been declared a homicide, and Phoenix police have called it a “death investigation” pending the medical examiner’s report. There’s no publicly available information about who Freiberger had plans to meet the night he vanished. It has also not been determined if they ever met.

Phoenix PD said in a statement announcing Freiberg’s body had been recovered, “The investigation was led by the Missing Persons Detail, who completed thorough investigative checks.”

The statement added in part, “No additional leads or evidence were discovered to determine if Freiberger left town or fell victim to any particular crime. Investigators continued to work with family and friends but were unable to determine Freiberger’s whereabouts.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy