Taylor Swift released the music video for ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ and fans are 100% certain we’re getting a behind-the-scenes The Eras Tour documentary

Taylor Swift has been working around the clock these last few years, releasing multiple re-recordings, several new albums, and a worldwide tour. But none of this will satisfy her fans, who keep asking for more. As she released a brand-new music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” fans think there might be another The Eras Tour documentary on the way.

The Eras Tour has set multiple records, the latest one at Wembley, as Swift became the first solo artist to perform eight shows during the same tour at the venue. She is also working tirelessly, finishing the European leg of the almost 150-stop tour.

The last stop for the European leg was at Wembley, where she wrapped the eighth night on Aug. 20, a night filled with surprises, which culminated with the release of the second music video for her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, the crowd-pleaser, meta “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The song is filled with references to her personal life, with Swift singing about having to do shows while heartbroken and putting on a show so no one could tell. In typical Swift fashion, the meta references don’t stop there, because the performance on the tour are just snippets of other dances throughout the night, and the music video is a compilation of behind-the-scenes revealing what’s happening before the curtain – and after – opens.

From rehearsal clips and clearing out a long-running rumor about how Swift arrived backstage at the concerts in the cleaning cart, the “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” music video is a gem filled with explanations about the makings of The Eras Tour.

However, after the music video premiered, fans were certain something else was happening and that a documentary following The Eras Tour was coming. Many believed the music video looked more like a “trailer” for an upcoming documentary than the typical tour music video. Swift used to release the last single of an album with a music video of her performing the said song on its respective tour, but the last time she did that was when she released 1989. The new music video doesn’t just follow the performance on The Eras Tour – the lyric video does that. Instead, the official music video is a look at how she put together the tour.

Of course, Swift has already released The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), a record-breaking concert film that premiered on Oct. 13, 2023, in theaters, and on Disney Plus on Mar. 15. However, the concert film was exactly that, a filmed version of the shows Swift puts on every night – before she added The Tortured Poets Deparment segment.

Given how intricate the tour is, fans have many questions about how it all happened, and, while, the official music video for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” solves some of them, as the song teased, the crowd keeps chanting “more,” and seeing how productive Swift is, a documentary following it all wouldn’t be surprising in the last.

