These memes of Travis Kelce screaming at his coach are making us laugh but also fear for Taylor

Tensions run high whenever a football game’s score turns into a close-cut thing, and that was definitely the case during last night’s Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs went up against The San Francisco 49ers for the championship of the 2023 NFL season. While the former ended up bagging the Lombardi anyway, fans are having trouble letting go of a particular moment from the contentious match during which the team’s tight end, Travis Kelce, went absolutely berserk on his coach, Andy Reid.

And this being the social media era, the way that manifests is through countless memes on your X or Instagram feed. In fact, folks are having a total field day with Kelce’s heated moment with his coach, which comes as close to resembling the expression “popping a vein” as you could find.

“Are you ever going to let me in?” Dumbeldo— I mean, Travis Kelce, asked calmly.

HARRY DID YOU PUT YOUR NAME IN THE GOBLET OF FIRE?? pic.twitter.com/aDatUAE96v — ✨🍀Karen🍀✨ (@klayman87) February 12, 2024

Andy Reid looking at the play sheet



Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/R8V7qenPe1 — Ced (@Ced_Byke) February 12, 2024

Is Travis Kelce okay, and should we be worried about Taylor? I’m all for understanding the passion of the play and getting swept up in the moment, but I doubt people are going to let go of this particular instance easily, especially since it potentially involves their icon, Taylor Swift. You know how intense these parasocial interactions can get in this day and age, so Swifties are fearing for their queen’s safety.

So we just gonna ignore Travis Kelce damn near knocking Andy Reid down while screaming at him? Like Is he okay? #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ggAZvN3KbN — alien church girl is heated (@SaintNeauxbody) February 12, 2024

She won't like this.

When Taylor Swift saw what Travis Kelce did to Andy Reid:#SuperBowl #SuperBowl2024 #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/z5qq2kPtEI — Rock'n Roll of All (@rocknrollofall) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce screaming at his coach and running into him shows his character.



I feel scared for Taylor’s well-being when he gets upset. pic.twitter.com/llcNTfL9QC — Lamar Translator (@LJTranslator) February 12, 2024

Coach Reid was definitely taken by surprise, but I love how the image circulating online seems to show him completely unfazed.

Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV.



He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT…



pic.twitter.com/NQnM3RLpaI — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 12, 2024

Me: "YES I'LL RETWEET EVERY SCREAMING TRAVIS KELCE MEME GOD DAMNIT…" pic.twitter.com/zeMvrnon3v — Case (@Cactuscali1991) February 12, 2024

*Sigh* Well, if we’re doing this, we might as well do it right.

Andy Reid: *looking at playsheet *



Travis Kelce: pic.twitter.com/iHq6p32BWQ — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) February 12, 2024

What’s in the box, Andy? WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!

Travis Kelce demanding the release of GPT-5. pic.twitter.com/tIhVRXvIbE — CodeHumor (@TechMemeKing) February 12, 2024

As far as Andy Reid is concerned, though, this is already forgiven and forgotten. Addressing the incident in a post-game interview, he said: “He came over and gave me a hug and said, ‘Sorry about that.’ But you know what? He just wants to be on the field and he wants to play. And, so, there’s nobody I get better than I get him. He’s a competitive kid, and he loves to play. He makes me feel young.”

With spirits much improved after winning the game, even Kelce brushed off the encounter by joking, “I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Andy Reid post game commenting on the Travis Kelce altercation.



If you were angered by Travis’ actions, does this change your opinion?pic.twitter.com/jvmP6a6Pt0 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) February 12, 2024

Besides, we can hardly blame the man when he more than made up for it by repeatedly scoring for the Chiefs during the second half, winning the night and securing his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Kelce was all about that manly bravado during the 2024 Super Bowl, and he even ended the match on a high note by celebrating in the arms of Taylor Swift.

Indeed, this song appears to be about Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince, and we’re all here for it.