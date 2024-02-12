After a handful of eye-catching playoff games scattered across the NFL in a variety of different divisions, the stage for the Super Bowl was officially set in January. The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs clashed in the biggest sporting event of the year — and we now officially have our Super Bowl winner.

Both teams experienced individual dominant seasons and proved to be the best of the best in their respective divisions, even silencing a fair amount of critics in the process. To add, both teams were led by extremely gifted quarterbacks in both Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy, along with exceptional defenses showcased in the match, all adding up to one of the most suspenseful encounters in modern-day NFL history.

So after a large portion of the world tuned in to watch Super Bowl LVIII last night, let’s dive in and explore exactly who held up the trophy when all was said and done.

So, who won the 2024 Super Bowl?

Image via CBS

Given how impressive both teams were over the last several months, it was difficult to flat-out determine who was more likely to win the big event. Over the last few seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs had proven to be the more successful team, with the Chiefs winning both Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVII. Along the way, the Chiefs made four face-melting appearances at the Super Bowl, so this definitely would not have been the team’s first taste of championship-level triumph.

The 49ers, on the other hand, have memorably been one of the most successful teams in the entire NFL dating back decades ago. In the late ‘90s and early ‘90s, the ‘Niners absolutely dominated the league as they won five Super Bowl championships during that time frame. Their success has notably decreased in recent years, but it’s clear that the team is returning to its original form and putting together a championship-caliber squad for the future.

In the end, the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl in overtime, 25-22, marking it the team’s fourth championship overall. In the process, quarterback Patrick Mahomes captured his third ring and won MVP of the Super Bowl after leading the team to score in overtime.