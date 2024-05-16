Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Sports

Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?

You know him from his controversial commencement speech, but here's what he was known for before.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: May 16, 2024 05:55 am

If you’ve been casually pursuing the news in the past few days, you may have come across a bearded man with lips too big for his face smugly talking about how being gay is a sin, women are meant to be homemakers and how COVID is “not unique” and was only an issue because of Joe Biden.

Recommended Videos

Those thought-provoking takes are making the rounds of news outlets around the country because of an NFL kicker named Harrison Butker, who gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College. So who is he?

Who is Harrison Butker and what team does he play for?

Harrison Butker is a National Football League (NFL) kicker for who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. He was born on July 14, 1995 in Decatur Georgia. In college, he played under coach Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech. He’s the school’s all-time leading scorer, WITH 208 out of 210 conversions and 43 out of 60 field goals. He earned his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering.

Butker was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round as the 233rd pick overall, but his time playing for the team was brief. He was signed to a four-year contract on Sept. 13, 2017, but he struggled during the summer and was relegated to the practice squad at the start of the season. He was traded to the Chiefs two weeks later on Sept. 26. The Panthers traded him due to some roster adjustments and cap considerations, and his poor performance certainly didn’t help.

His playing for the Chiefs was dramatically different than the Panthers, and he earned an impressive 90.5% accuracy rate on field goals through 13 regular season games. His career average last year was the fourth-best in the history of the league at 88.2%. The 2024 season is the eighth with the Chiefs.

He really has had a remarkable career, despite his penchant for telling women how to live their lives. His 900 career points with the team are the third-most in franchise history, and he’s the third player ever to reach that distinction. Also, his 221 field goal attempts and 197 completions are also third most in the team’s history.

His clutch playing ability helped the Kansas City Chiefs win three Super Bowl championships: LIV, LVII, and LVIII. He holds the record for the longest field goal in Super Bowl history at 57 yards, as well as the most career field goals in Super Bowl history, at nine.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 16, 2024
Read Article Jaws drop as “animal abuser” King Charles made patron of animal protection charity
King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk down the steps of St Paul's Cathedral as they depart a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on May 15, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III is the Sovereign of the Order of the British Empire and Queen Camilla is the Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Jaws drop as “animal abuser” King Charles made patron of animal protection charity
David James David James May 16, 2024
Read Article Remember that time Donald Trump Jr. posed with a dead elephant? Yeah. Yikes.
Eric Trump waving next to an elephant
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Remember that time Donald Trump Jr. posed with a dead elephant? Yeah. Yikes.
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article Fiona Harvey faces a rude awakening as opportunity to hang one lucky reindeer’s curtains slips through her fingers
Fiona Harvey, Kasbah Nightclub
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Fiona Harvey faces a rude awakening as opportunity to hang one lucky reindeer’s curtains slips through her fingers
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Zayn Malik attends the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘I’ve been kicked off once or twice’: Zayn Malik explains why he wasn’t successful on dating apps
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘Metro Groomin’: the Metro Boomin Allegations, Explained
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 16, 2024
Read Article Jaws drop as “animal abuser” King Charles made patron of animal protection charity
King Charles III and Queen Camilla walk down the steps of St Paul's Cathedral as they depart a service of dedication for the Order of The British Empire at St Paul's Cathedral on May 15, 2024 in London, England. King Charles III is the Sovereign of the Order of the British Empire and Queen Camilla is the Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Jaws drop as “animal abuser” King Charles made patron of animal protection charity
David James David James May 16, 2024
Read Article Remember that time Donald Trump Jr. posed with a dead elephant? Yeah. Yikes.
Eric Trump waving next to an elephant
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Remember that time Donald Trump Jr. posed with a dead elephant? Yeah. Yikes.
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article Fiona Harvey faces a rude awakening as opportunity to hang one lucky reindeer’s curtains slips through her fingers
Fiona Harvey, Kasbah Nightclub
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Fiona Harvey faces a rude awakening as opportunity to hang one lucky reindeer’s curtains slips through her fingers
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 15, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'