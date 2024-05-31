Why are people mad about Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner’s casting in ‘Knives Out 3?’

Content Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and may be potentially triggering for some readers.

Life was going great for Knives Out fans after the announcement of the likes of Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, and the legendary Glenn Close as part of the cast of the franchise’s third installment. That all changed when Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner joined the cast.

Titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third outing of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc has been all everyone can talk about on the film fans’ side of social media. After the success of the first two Rian Johnson films, picking your dream cast for the future Knives Out sequels has become the latter’s favorite pastime, and the director and Netflix seemed to be nailing the game after announcing the casting of the internet’s most recent heartthrobs, O’Connor and Scott, as well as beloved rising star Cailee Spaeny, and equally as beloved established screen legends Close and Kerry Washington. Then they announced Kunis and Renner.

Why is Mila Kunis and Jeremy Renner’s casting in the third Knives Out film controversial?

Vibing with all of the knives out casting announcements and then getting jump scared back to back by mila kunis and jeremy renner 🤮 pic.twitter.com/Ji7O8vtEzv — Taylor Robinson (@finelytaylored) May 30, 2024

Mila Kunis fell out of favor with the public in 2023 when she and her husband Ashton Kutcher provided character letters in support of fellow That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson amid his rape trial. In a video apology, the couple explained the statements were meant to lessen Masterson’s sentence, which was ultimately an indefinite period of 30 years to life in prison for two counts of rape. The jury was deadlocked on a third count, with an 8 to 4 vote in favor of conviction.

In her letter that has since been made public, Kunis vouches for the convicted rapist’s “exceptional character,” and highlights his positive influence in her life. In their apology, the couple stated they were contacted by Masterson’s family to help “represent the person that [they] knew for 25 years,” and were not intended to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling. The rapes all happened in the early 2000s when all three actors were working on the sitcom.

rian johnson casting mila kunis and jeremy renner has completely ruined the movie for me already pic.twitter.com/IuOisYnQv1 — skye (@ATPFlLMS) May 30, 2024 knives out 3 casting announcements were all fun and games until jeremy renner and mila kunis were announced pic.twitter.com/yqcSCsjuaw — kelly (@AMYAD4MS) May 30, 2024

Jeremy Renner, on the other hand, has been accused by ex-wife Sonni Pacheco of several alleged concerning behaviors during their marriage in 2014, including substance abuse, threatening to kill her, stealing her passport and other documents, leaving drugs on the bathroom counter within reach of their daughter, and firing a gun while the latter was sleeping in her room, after putting it in his own mouth during an argument.

The Marvel actor has denied all the accusations throughout the years, accusing Pacheco of being unstable, scorned, and looking to get her hands on his movie fortune, but his most recent comments regarding them came in a 2021 Men’s Health interview where he said he wouldn’t “respond publicly or privately to nonsense.”

mila kunis and jeremy renner in knives out 3..yeah they soured it so quickly pic.twitter.com/nqZG1EP7rL — evie (@THEB4TMANS) May 30, 2024 between the mila kunis and the jeremy renner casting its p obvious that publicists and agents are trying to piggyback off the goodwill of the first two Knives Out films to retcon the image of celebrities whove done some shit in recent years by putting them in a fun silly movie — Zaphod Beeblebrox ✿ 🌈 (@dragonfudge) May 31, 2024

Fans of the Knives Out franchise aren’t thrilled that the two controversial actors were given the opportunity to star in such a massive film, and think their involvement has already spoiled their whole experience. The first two films were massive box office and streaming hits, respectively, and with the forthcoming sequel gearing up for a 2025 release, only time can tell whether Renner and Kunis’ casting will in any way deter it from continuing the winning streak.

