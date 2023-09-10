Without naming them directly, Christina Ricci incinerates Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ retracted support of Danny Masterson

They may have made a point of releasing an apology video after word got out that they’d penned letters of support calling Danny Masterson a “role model” among other things, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis continue being dragged over hot coals for defending their former co-star to begin with.

Having been sentenced to 30 years in prison, the couple’s decision to offer their support to their fellow That ’70s Show alum during court proceedings has left a lot of people incredulous, to the extent that their apologetic social media upload explicitly stating that “they were for the judge to read” leading many to accuse them of only sharing their side of the story because it was made public.

Although no names have been named, it doesn’t take a genius to infer who and what Christina Ricci was referring to when the actress – a known advocate and supporter of victims through her involvement with RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) to name but one organization – weighed in with a statement on her Instagram Stories.

“So sometimes people we loved and admired to horrible things. They might not do these things to us and we only know who they were to us but that doesn’t mean they didn’t do the horrible things and to discredit the abused is a crime. People we know as ‘awesome guys’ can be predators and abusers. It’s tough to accept but we have to. If we say we support victims – women, children, men, boys – then we must be able to take this stance. Unfortunately I’ve known lots of ‘awesome guys’ who were lovely to me who have proven to be abusers privately. I’ve also had personal experience with this. Believe victims. It’s not easy to come forward. It’s not easy to get a conviction.”

As mentioned, Ricci doesn’t explicitly say who or what she’s referring to here, but the overriding sentiment is clear as day regardless.