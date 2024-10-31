‘It was out of character’: Queen Elizabeth shocked Royal Family when she branded Meghan Markle with savage one-word putdown

Queen Elizabeth II is remembered as a monarch who led by example, with her noble and restrained personality spearheading the Royal Family through countless incidents and moments of upheaval across her long reign (70 years, to be exact). In her later years, however, even the much-missed queen struggled to contain a litany of scandals and splits that are still wounding the British ruling clan to this day.

Recommended Videos

Not least Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going rogue — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex parted ways with the Royals at the top of 2020 and have never reconciled since. The queen never made many public comments about her feelings on the matter prior to her passing in September 2022. Even so, reports say that the late head of state made it abundantly clear who she thought was at the root of the family fracture in a rumored rare unfiltered comment.

“It was a startling sentence to hear”: Queen Elizabeth reportedly didn’t mince words when revealing what she really thought about Meghan

Photos by Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images and Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images

According to what a source told Spectator, Queen Elizabeth II unleashed a savage remark about Meghan Markle during a drinks reception at Balmoral Castle in August 2022, just one month prior to her death. Although the full context of the incident remains unknown, the Queen is said to have gone so far as to brand the former actress as “evil.” It’s noted that such a strong word being uttered by the usually mild-mannered monarch caused “everybody’s eyebrows [to] hit the ceiling.”

“It was out of character for the queen to use such a word as ‘evil’ to describe Meghan, but she saw straight through her,” claimed an unnamed source who doesn’t sound biased at all. “It was a startling sentence to hear from the most forgiving woman on earth.”

It’s worth stressing that this isn’t airtight intel, of course, and it has the distinct whiff of anti-Meghan propaganda. It certainly would be “out of character” for Queen Elizabeth to say something like this when she was famous for never speaking out of turn, and there are many documented occasions depicting Meghan and her grandmother-in-law as getting on famously. That said, it must have been a huge blow to have her grandson Harry stolen away from her in her final years. Not to mention to know that the Royal Family would be potentially forever fractured after she was gone. It is possible that she blamed Meghan for turning her husband against his family.

The queen is known to have deployed the occasional choice comment about individuals she really didn’t care for. After meeting Donald Trump, she dubbed him “very rude” and joked that he “must have some arrangement with his wife.” While her judgement of the Orange One was withering, and spot-on, it’s still nowhere near as remorseless as branding her grandson’s wife “evil,” however. Maybe we’ll have to wait for Spare II for more on this one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy