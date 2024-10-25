Forgot password
King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose with a local traditional cricket team members during his Samoa Cultural Village visit on October 24, 2024 in Apia, Samoa. The King's visit to Australia is his first as monarch, and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa will be his first as head of the Commonwealth. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Category:
News
Celebrities

My dear mother’: King Charles makes rare heartfelt comments about late Queen Elizabeth as he reveals how she ‘shaped his life’

He also mentioned another member of his family who made him who he is today.
Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 08:14 am

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are currently in Oceania on what is their first royal tour since the former’s cancer diagnosis in February earlier this year. Having already visited Australia starting Oct. 18, the couple is on the Pacific island of Samoa from Oct. 21-26, where he gave his first speech at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) since becoming Head of the Commonwealth following his mother’s passing in 2022.

It was the first CHOGM meeting held in Samoa, and it took place in Apia, the country’s capital. The 75-year-old monarch addressed Commonwealth leaders from around the world and spoke about various important topics, including striving for global peace, Britain’s rich and often controversial past, and climate change.

On world peace, without discussing any specific ongoing events (such as the Russo-Ukrainian War or the situation in Israel), he said, “At a time of heightened global tensions, of horrifying conflict and challenges of the greatest magnitude, it seems to me that these connections between us are more precious than ever.”

Regarding Britain’s past, he acknowledged the island’s many mistakes without apologizing for historical actions, saying, “Let us learn from the lessons of the past” and “We must find the right ways to address it.”

On climate change, Charles commented, “I have spoken with many of you in the recent past, and I now find that climate change is raised as a primary concern, again and again. We are well past believing it is a problem for the future, since it is already, already undermining the development gains we have long fought for,” before referencing 2024 climate-based catastrophes in the Caribbean, East Africa, and Canada.

However, the British monarch also took some time to speak about the members of the royal family who have been the biggest influences on him throughout his life, mentioning his beloved late mother and another individual.

Which members of the royal family did King Charles say shaped his life?

In addition to acknowledging his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles also mentioned his grandfather, King George VI, and his admiration for their dedication to the Commonwealth and its prosperity.

The king said, “The Commonwealth mattered a great deal to my dear mother, The late queen. Her commitment to you all, as that of my grandfather, King George VI, before her, is one which has helped to shape my own life for as long as I can remember. I have travelled to almost every corner of the Commonwealth, I have met remarkable people in every conceivable walk of life, and learned a great deal from so many proud cultures and traditions. All of this has given me an unshakeable faith in the special nature of our Commonwealth and the extraordinary value it holds.”

Charles will head home to the United Kingdom on Oct. 26, where his cancer treatment will continue, having been put on hold while he and his wife toured Oceania. We wish him all the best with his continued recovery.

