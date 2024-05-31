What happened to Mamie Laverock?

Mamie Laverock, a young star known for her role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, is recovering from a series of medical emergencies.

The parents of the 19-year-old actress, who also participated in an episode of Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events in 2019 and Psych in 2014, have set up a GoFundMe page to help them support Mamie, where they have been sharing status updates since May 15th.

Is When Calls the Heart‘s Mamie Laverock okay?

On the morning of May 30th, Deadline and multiple other outlets reported that Mamie’s parents had updated their GoFundMe page with news that the actress was “out of her big surgeries” and that doctors had said she was “doing well.” As of May 31, to the best of We Got This Covered’s knowledge, the update is no longer visible on the page, with the last information available being about Mami’s fall from a fifth-story balcony.

Per the same GoFundMe page, Mamie’s mother Nicole Rockman traveled to Winnipeg to help Mami with a “medical emergency.” She arrived “in time to save her life” and took her to a hospital, from where she was then transferred to Vancouver. At that time, the information on the page stated that “her recovery [was] unclear,” but that she was “alive and showing signs of improvement.”

The page was updated again on May 28th to let those donating know that two days prior, the 19-year-old had suffered another emergency after falling five stories. Per her parents’ account, Mamie had been in intensive treatment for two weeks when she was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell.” At the time of that update, the actress had undergone “multiple extensive surgeries” and was on life support.

The Los Angeles Times spoke to Rockman on the phone on Thursday, May 30, who informed them that Mamie had opened her eyes. Per the call, the young actress and singer was off a ventilator but still on life support at Vancouver’s St. Paul’s Hospital. Amid speculation, Rockman confirmed the fall was not “intended” and not a suicide attempt and that the family plans to take legal against the hospital. “The story will be told. (…) There will be accountability. (…) We have a case,” Mamie’s mother told the newspaper, adding that they’re focusing on her recovery for now.

“In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety,” a spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates the hospital, said in a statement to The LA Times.

When Calls the Heart Castmates and fans have rallied behind Mami and her family

On their GoFundMe page, the family confessed to feeling “devastated” and “in shock” during a time they described as “intensely difficult.” The fundraiser has already met its CAD 30,000 goal, surpassing it by a little over CAD 3,000 as the comment section filled up with an outpouring of support. “I just wanted to let you know that I’m praying for Mamie here in the USA!,” one person remarked, with another adding “Stay strong and take care, Mamie!.”

The cast of When Calls the Heart, where Mamie appeared when she was just 9 years old in the first two seasons and again for a short period in season 10, was similarly sympathetic. Johannah Newmarch, who plays the mother to Mamie’s character on the show, shared the fundraiser on her Instagram feed and bio, expressing her love for her on-screen daughter and her family. “Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare,” she pleaded.

Gabe Montgomery actor Mitchell Kummen took to X to ask that everyone “continue all the prayers” because “they are working.” Erin Krakow also urged followers to donate. In a statement, Hallmark Media said “They are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie” and wish her and her family “peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time.”

Mamie made her screen debut in 2012 in the Reese Witherspoon-led rom-com This Means War. She is also a musician with multiple songs available to stream on YouTube Music and Spotify.

