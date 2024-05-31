Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds attends "The Adam Project" New York Premiere on February 28, 2022 in New York City.
‘I will be decapitated by Hugh Jackman’: Ryan Reynolds reveals how close he came to death during ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

He's not actually Wade Wilson, remember, so it wouldn't grow straight back.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 31, 2024 12:49 pm

The biggest mystery surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t actually “how will the Fox characters enter the MCU’s universe?” or “will Taylor Swift show up?”, it’s really “where do Wade Wilson and Logan end and where do Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman begin?” The press tour for this summer’s Marvel blockbuster behemoth has only just begun and already we can’t tell.

Marvel’s latest and dearest dynamic duo reunited for an interview with PEOPLE, and yet again proved that their real-life bromance is the real reason to go see this movie. But although the two guys sincerely love each other IRL, Wolverine can’t stand Wade in Deadpool 3 — which led to Reynolds fearing for his life during fight scenes in which he appeared opposite a Jackman who seemed to be too believably channeling Logan’s Berserker rage.

“I was convinced when you were coming at me a few times, like, ‘There is no way this guy’s pulling his punch,'” Reynolds admitted to Jackman, when discussing the latter’s prowess in action sequences. “‘I will be decapitated by Hugh Jackman, and that will be his f***ing cross to bear not mine.'”

This might just be an off-hand comment from Reynolds, but it’s possible he just gave away a teensy spoiler for the new film. Just like Wolverine, Wade can’t be killed, so we’ve seen him regenerate from various grisly fatal injuries over the course of the first two Deadpool films. Does this mean we can look forward — if that’s the right term — to seeing Logan slice DP’s head clean off his shoulders at some point during the movie? Actually, what would happen then? Would his head sprout a new body or would his body sprout a new head? Does a bifurcated Deadpool turn into two different Deadpools like a worm?

There’s so much we don’t know about what’s coming in Deadpool & Wolverine, but one thing we can be certain of is that Reynolds and Jackman have enough chemistry as these iconic characters to make this one the best, most crowd-pleasing MCU movie since Spider-Man: No Way Home. But let’s not get behead, I mean, ahead of ourselves. Catch the threequel in theaters from July 26.

Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'