NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Stormy Daniels is seen arriving to ABC's "The View" on the Upper West Side on March 21, 2024 in New York City.
What did Stormy Daniels say in response to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict in the hush money trial?

She had a particularly "emotional" response.
Jon Silman
  and 
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 31, 2024 11:56 am

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records on May 30, and it all centered around one thing: a payment to a porn star named Stormy Daniels so she would stay quiet about an affair. She’s endured a lot but she had a particularly emotional response to the verdict.

Daniels naturally had to testify in the trial, which resulted in some titillating tidbits about the Trumps’ marriage and sex life coming to light, which amused internet observers, but the ordeal was a taxing one for the 45-year-old mother-of-one, even if she ultimately got exactly the outcome that she would’ve hoped for.

What has Stormy Daniels said after Donald Trump conviction?

Daniels lawyer Clark Brewster went on CNN and shared that the former adult film star and stripper was “pretty emotional” and had a “lot of mixed” feelings about the verdict. “Obviously, it’s a sad time for anyone to face a conviction like this,” Brewster stated. “It’s momentous for the country, and it hit her hard.”

Brewster said Daniels “knows how hard the jurors worked and the oath that they took” and that she “has empathy.” He also touched on the difficulty Daniels had to endure when being viciously cross examined in court, saying she “still has anxiety about those two days she appeared on the stand and that someone will do her harm.”

During the testimony, she revealed lurid details about her sexual encounter with Trump, like that he wore silk pajamas and that they didn’t use a condom. The jury deliberated for 11 hours and reached a unanimous decision around 4:30 P.M. on Thursday, May 30. Trump’s sentencing is currently set for July 11.

Jon Silman
Christian Bone
