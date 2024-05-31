Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes.
Photo by Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images
‘I AM ENTITLED TO SPECIFICITY’: A single tweet proves just how much of a liar convicted felon Donald Trump really is

The former president is getting desperate now.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: May 31, 2024 05:40 am

So that’s a wrap for the Donald Trump hush money trial, and what a conclusion it was — after several arduous weeks of the former president acting like a child, breaking his gag order, and crapping his pants, he is now a convicted felon.

However, the business mogul is now trying to claim that he doesn’t actually know what he’s being charged with. In a post to Truth Social the day before the verdict, Trump wrote, “I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE CHARGES ARE IN THIS RIGGED CASE.” It’s pretty much a last ditch effort to further his narrative that the whole case is rigged, something which members of the MAGA crowd like Lauren Boebert have certainly bought into. However, it’s also a straight up lie on Trump’s part.

Literally, less than two months ago he stood in court and stated that he understood the charges. So which is it? Either Trump is a liar, and a bad one at that, or he’s going senile, which is definitely a possibility here. Maybe if he’d made more of an effort to stay awake during the trial he would have more of a clue as to what’s going on.

His desperation is really showing and it seems like people are pretty easily seeing through his lies now. People on X are celebrating the landmark conviction today with calls to lock him up.

Whether or not Trump will actually serve any prison time remains to be seen. Judge Merchan will hand down his sentence on July 11 and it’s certainly possible that he could do time behind bars, but it’s also possible he won’t — we’ll have to wait and see.

Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.