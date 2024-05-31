‘I AM ENTITLED TO SPECIFICITY’: A single tweet proves just how much of a liar convicted felon Donald Trump really is

So that’s a wrap for the Donald Trump hush money trial, and what a conclusion it was — after several arduous weeks of the former president acting like a child, breaking his gag order, and crapping his pants, he is now a convicted felon.

However, the business mogul is now trying to claim that he doesn’t actually know what he’s being charged with. In a post to Truth Social the day before the verdict, Trump wrote, “I DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THE CHARGES ARE IN THIS RIGGED CASE.” It’s pretty much a last ditch effort to further his narrative that the whole case is rigged, something which members of the MAGA crowd like Lauren Boebert have certainly bought into. However, it’s also a straight up lie on Trump’s part.

April 4th, 2023…



Judge: Do you understand these charges?

Trump: Yes. pic.twitter.com/av39zp3ccv — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 29, 2024

Literally, less than two months ago he stood in court and stated that he understood the charges. So which is it? Either Trump is a liar, and a bad one at that, or he’s going senile, which is definitely a possibility here. Maybe if he’d made more of an effort to stay awake during the trial he would have more of a clue as to what’s going on.

His desperation is really showing and it seems like people are pretty easily seeing through his lies now. People on X are celebrating the landmark conviction today with calls to lock him up.

Me liking every convicted felon Donald Trump and lock him up tweet I see.. pic.twitter.com/VG6IUrJ34D#Verdict #TrumpTrial — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) May 30, 2024

Whether or not Trump will actually serve any prison time remains to be seen. Judge Merchan will hand down his sentence on July 11 and it’s certainly possible that he could do time behind bars, but it’s also possible he won’t — we’ll have to wait and see.

