‘Never beating the sorcery allegations’: Mother Nature proves she’s a Swiftie with Marvel-themed reaction to Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’

Taylor Swift put on a couple of explosive shows in Munich, Germany recently, impressing not only the stadium audience and the thousands gathered on a hill to watch the show from afar, but also the forces of meteorology, which put in a cameo very reminiscent of Marvel.

Recommended Videos

Many famous people openly love Taylor Swift; peers like Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Ed Sheeran are a given, but she has also received praise from legends like Stevie Nicks, The Beatles’ Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Carole King, and Shania Twain.

With everyone and their mother being a fan of Taylor, she can add one more to the list, apparently: Mother Nature.

Taylor Swift’s “Karma” even got Mother Nature to sing along

yeah the murich show is really memorable cuz wtf is this 😭 pic.twitter.com/2ulAEi8fLW — liz (@everhoax) July 28, 2024

At the end of her show in Munich N2, even nature joined in to celebrate “Karma.” The song, which is from 2022’s Midnights, lists all the good things Swift has going on because she’s unproblematic, compared to other people — a comparison believed to be aimed at Kanye West — whom Karma doesn’t treat too well.

A video showed the end of the show, during the bridge, Swift sings, “Karma is a thunder.” Right at the same time, a flash of lightning is seen lighting up the dark sky, featuring a very Marvel-themed cameo from Mother Nature, taking some help from Thor. The video notes, “Taylor never beating all the sorcery allegations.” While we don’t hear the thunder in the video, the reference in the lyric was enough.

Fans in the comments noted, “atp the world is really in her favor, cause wtf?” with others noting that “even the nature is a Swiftie,” “Even God and Thor likes Taylor.” and that this was “The Eras Tour (Witchcraft Version).”

Taylor Swift’s other “sorcery” allegations



The “sorcery allegations” idiom came based on her performance for “Willow,” where she dances with yellow globes, and the performance makes it look like she has a coven of witches. She also released several versions of the Evermore single, the “lonely witch version” and “dancing witch version.”

During her stop in Argentina late last year, she performed “Labyrinth,” whose lyrics include, “I thought the plane was going down/ How’d you turn it right around?” Right at that moment, a plane was seen soaring over Argentina Estadio River Plate, perfectly timed with the lyrics. She shared a video of the moment on social media, captioning it, “Never beating the sorcery allegations.”

This time though, the Marvel-themed Mother Nature was really on point and we love to see it. Who else will admit their Swiftie status next? The planets?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy