‘Midnights (Travis’ Version)’: Travis Kelce didn’t attend the last Eras Tour shows but fans found a Taylor connection thanks to his blue travel outfit

The bye week is over, and Travis Kelce is back to work with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the three-time Super Bowl winner isn’t only a big name in the sports world — and Taylor Swift‘s loving boyfriend — but also a fashion risk-taker, and his latest look hinted at one of Swift’s eras.

Travis Kelce’s Chiefs faced the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20, and he was ready to slay. The game added yet another win to the yet-undefeated Chiefs, currently on a perfect streak. But Kelce had his head in the game even before even heading to the game!

As he touched down in California, Kelce donned an all-blue ensemble, pairing the look with a white T-shirt, black sunglasses, and colorful sneakers. Although his fashion game raises questions sometimes thanks to all the risks he’s taking, the athlete gained a lot of compliments from his fans, and fans even believe they noticed a subtle Swift reference, although he missed her last three Eras Tour shows.

Travis Kelce is in his Midnights era

Athletes have been showing off their fashion game during games, matches, and races for a long time, so Kelce is not a game-changer with his risky outfits. For example, Formula 1 seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton uses the path to the paddock as his own runway, flaunting colorful outfits that highlight his personality or brands and businesses he supports.

Kelce’s style doesn’t always hit the mark with fans, but this one, as simple and sporty as it was, was a winner. Plus, it looks like he discovered blue is his color, because this is all fans were talking about.

His arrival was well-documented on the official Kansas City Chiefs Insta, and captioned, “Blue skies in Cali.” As he descended the airstairs, he exuded the confidence of a three-time Super Bowl winner, and, although he was covered from neck down to toes, this counted as a thirst trap for many.

“Goddamn he’s so hawt I can’t take it,” wrote one fan. A fan added that “blue looks so good on Trav.” Another chipped in, “Look at this man. I’m drooling. Oh my, my, my,” seemingly forgetting that he’s taken. Others did acknowledge his girlfriend, writing, “I do understand Tay, I do.”

Although Kelce had to work (and werk!) so wasn’t there to support Swift in Miami for her three shows kicking off the last leg of the Eras Tour, some fans believed they found a sneaky reference. “Midnights (Travis’ Version),” wrote a fan, adding a blue-heart emoji, referencing Swift’s record-breaking album from 2022, whose color scheme included blue and purple.

Last week, Swift and Kelce had several dinner dates in New York City. During the first one, as Swift went for full glam with a wallet-wringing designer outfit, Kelce wore a button-down shirt with a print featuring a horse, and several silhouettes seemingly engaging in some NSFW activities.

His outfit was questioned on the internet, but no one trolled Kelce as hard as his brother Jason. In an episode from their podcast New Heights, released on Oct. 16, the two brothers addressed his latest outings and also referenced the blue Jacquemus shirt. The navy blue button-down, which retails for $495, has a print with a horse on its hind legs, and several people around, which seem to be in an intimate position.

“It’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button-down with horses and people f—ing on it,” Jason bluntly noted. However, this reaction surprised Travis, who asked, “People f—ing? That’s what you got out of that?” he noted he liked the color and the patterns, claiming it was “just art.”

“That woman is riding that man,” Jason insisted, later calling him “ridiculous” in a hilarious brother-to-brother back-and-forth.

Swift has only fifteen more shows on the Eras Tour, and although Kelce’s football season is in bloom, he’s expected to appear at one of the next stops, which include New Orleans, Indianapolis, Toronto, and Vancouver, before ending on Dec. 8.

