Word is, Jennifer Lopez becoming ‘victim’ in divorce forced Ben Affleck to stress their split was ‘drama-free’

If there is one rule that actor Ben Affleck has followed with unrelenting strictness is not sharing details of his relationship — during or after its end — with the media. His furrowed brows when he is out in public and facing the glare of paparazzi cameras are enough proof that he is not a big fan of the media. And yet, he broke that very rule to explain how his divorce from Jennifer Lopez was “drama-free” and how anyone poking around to find something spicy will come empty handed.

Since their split, Affleck has only addressed JLo once, while talking about their film Unstoppable, during which he called her “spectacular.” On the other hand, Lopez has not held back.

While she has not mentioned Affleck directly, she has discussed how “lonely” and “hard” the divorce had been for her and the lessons it had taught her. Her comments, in a chat with Interview magazine, came out at a time when news reports of Affleck running back to his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were just taking off.

She has also thrown shade at her ex-husband in a chat with Variety earlier in 2025, where she drew parallels between her character in Unstoppable and her own life, commenting that both faced “challenging relationships, which left us holding our families together.” Rumors of Affleck already dating didn’t exactly put him in a flattering light when Lopez has officially made it clear that she has no plans of dating anytime soon.

Whatever may be the truth of their divorce, all this together has only made it seem like not only was Affleck at fault in the marriage, but their divorce was particularly chaotic that paints Lopez as a “victim” — a narrative that The Flash actor reportedly didn’t like as per an insider’s chat with DailyMail.com. Thus, he set aside his rule to not let the media in on his personal life, allegedly to dismantle this image of JLo.Affleck finally opened up about him and Lopez because he’s “so over” the narrative that Lopez was victimized.

“He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim. It has been a year since he left, and he is hoping that speaking up will stop the constant questions. He is ready to focus on what actually matters to him. His career and his family. This gave Ben closure, which is what he needed.”

Is that really true? We will never know since even though Affleck broke his rule and talked to the media about his divorce, it was just to shoot down exactly such rumors from “insiders.” As for Lopez, she has refrained from giving any information on what killed their second attempt at rekindling their love story.

