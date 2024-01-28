Why has Snoop Dogg switched from calling Donald Trump a ‘weirdo’ to harboring ‘nothing but love’ for him? The change in his attitude, explained

Beloved rap icon Snoop Dogg has always been difficult to get a good read on.

It’s just that he changes his tune a lot, to the point where every time he claims that he’s going to quit smoking, we all just kind of believe him for a second. He’s changed his name close to a dozen times, and made friends with Martha Stewart while feuding with Iggy Azalea. He’s mercurial, that’s all we’re saying.

And now, after years of vocal, demonstrable frustration with the 45th president of the United States, Snoop has told the Sunday Times that he has “nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.” It’s a pivot and a peculiar one, not to mention a big show of support right when the former POTUS is tasting the potential of going bankrupt. What happened?

Snoop’s borderline-relatable reason for forgiving Trump, explained

Snoop Dogg explained his newfound affection for Donald Trump, saying “He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris.”

Snoop is half right: Trump did pardon Michael “Harry-O” Harris in the final days of his presidency, releasing the co-founder of Death Row Records after 33 years behind bars on drug charges, as well as attempted murder charges that were later dropped. It was a move that surprised more than a few people, and one that Snoop Dogg has voiced his gratitude for in the past, calling it “great work for the president and his team on the way out” back in 2021.

His memory is arguably a little hazy on the “ain’t done nothing wrong to me” front. The 52-year-old entertainment powerhouse has had a long-running back-and-forth with Trump, which included his use of a stand-in for the president in the music video for his BADBADNOTGOOD collaboration, “Lavender,” back in 2017. After he was portrayed firing a cartoon-style “BANG!” flag gun at a clown dressed as Trump, the then-president stated that Snoop should be arrested, calling “Lavender” an “assassination music video.”

Snoop continued to speak out about his dislike of Trump as recently as 2020, when XXL Magazine released footage in which he referred to the president as “a f***ing weirdo” and derided anyone who still choose to support him.

Snoop’s long paper trail of disdain for Trump, followed by his immediate opinion change in the wake of Harris’ pardon, is almost enough to make longtime fans of the rapper wonder – and no shame or judgment here, but hear us out – if Snoop might be high right now.