Robert James Ritchie, mostly known as Kid Rock, is recognized for his revolutionary approach to country music and his vocal support of the Republican Party. However, in 2016 the musician made the headlines for a grim accident with his assistant, Michael Sacha.

As a self-taught musician, Kid Rock won the world by mastering different genres, from rap to country. This curious blend led to a unique style that assured Kid Rock would remain relevant for decades. In 1999, Kid Rock pioneered the country rap style thanks to his “Cowboy” single, while his 2007 album Rock n Roll Jesus is still one of the best country rock works ever released. Recently, the musician got Republican attention for being really angry at trans people and beer commercials, which is not quite an achievement on the same level.

In 2016, Kid Rock was at the center of the news for reasons unrelated to good music or bad politics. The singer ended in the middle of a police investigation after his assistant, Michael Sacha, was found dead in Kid Rock’s Tennessee estate.

How did Michael Sacha die?

On the evening of Sunday, April 24, 2016, Kid Rock was having a cookout with friends at his enormous property in Tennessee. At some point, Sacha was charged with ferrying two guests to the estate’s entry, where they were supposed to meet an Uber. Sacha didn’t return, but no one paid much attention to that fact amidst the festivities.

On the morning of April 25, Kid Rock went out to look for Sacha after realizing his assistant was not in the house. Sadly, the musician would find the body of Sacha next to a crashed all-terrain vehicle. On the way back to the cookout, Sacha lost control of the car, leading to the accident that resulted in his death. Kid Rock was devastated by the news, using his official website to publish a heartfelt note in which he mourned the passing of Sacha and asked fans to respect the privacy of his and the assistant’s families.

After the terrible fatality, the police investigation found out that Sacha was inebriated at the moment of the accident. The autopsy report revealed the young man had a ratio of 0.20 percent alcohol in his blood when he crashed — for comparison purposes, the legal maximum to drive in Teenese is 0.08. As such, Sacha’s premature death is a horrible reminder of the risks of driving under the influence.

Sacha was 30 years old at the moment of his death. The young man had graduated in 2008 with a business administration degree from Eastern Michigan University. In addition to working as Kid Rock’s assistant, Sacha’s experience with real estate promised a bright future ahead of him, a future that was robbed due to the senseless decision of being drunk behind the wheels of an ATV.

