Who are Nicole Kidman’s adopted children, Connor Cruise and Bella Kidman Cruise?

The star kids never go out of trend. Here we are shedding light on Nicole Kidman and her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s two children, 31 years after their adoption. How are they doing now?

Nicole Kidman has given Hollywood a plethora of award-winning movies and television shows. From The Hours to Big Little Lies, the vibrant echoes of Kidman’s four decades-long career can be heard in every corner. The 56-year-old star has constantly ranked among the world’s highest-paid actresses and has become the first Australian actor to receive the AFI Life Achievement Award honor in 2024.

Kidman embraced family life relatively early while her career was still rising. She met Tom Cruise in 1989 while working on the set of Days of Thunder, and married him soon after on Christmas Eve of 1990 when she was 23 years old. Kidman revealed to Vanity Fair in 2007 that from the moment she married Tom, she wanted to have children—a fact she has stressed several times later in her life, too.

However, Kidman has also been open about her fertility issues, empowering millions of other women who share her struggle. She revealed to Marie Claire Australia in 2021 that she always wanted a big family—”I would’ve loved 10 kids, I love mothering, I love kids: They’re quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

Kidman bravely faced several fertility issues early in her marriage, which was widely but wrongly reported as a miscarriage by the media. However, Kidman spoke about the news later clarifying, “I had a miscarriage at the end of my marriage, but I had an ectopic pregnancy at the beginning of my marriage.” This was when the couple decided to go down the adoption line.

Though Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage, the two adopted two children and continued to co-parent them even after separation. Kidman later married her long-time beau, Keith Urban, and shares two daughters with him now. But let’s look at the lives of her adopted children—Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise today.

Bella Kidman Cruise

Born Isabella Jane in Miami on Dec. 22, 1992, Kidman and Cruise adopted her shortly after her birth and named her Isabella Kidman Cruise. Being the first child, Bella was immensely loved but also protected from the media by her parents. She grew up in her father’s constant presence in Beverly Hills and stayed out of the limelight for the majority of her childhood.

As for her career choice, Bella first entered the beauty industry and graduated from West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair. However, she later transitioned to a career in fashion and started working for Holmes and Yang, the fashion line of Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes. In 2018, Bella debuted her fashion line inspired by her artworks and named it BKC (a.k.a Bella Kidman Cruise).

As of 2014, Bella is 31 years old and married to a British I.T. consultant named Max Parker. She maintains a low profile and only actively posts about her life on her Instagram. However, Kidman makes it a point to express how happy she is to have her. In a 2012 interview with PEOPLE, she was recorded saying, “I got married really fast and really young, but I don’t regret that because it got me Bella and Connor and I did have a fantastic marriage for a long period.”

Connor Cruise

Three years after adopting Bella, Kidman and Nicole decided to add another member to their family and adopted Connor just after his birth in Florida on Jan. 17, 1995. Connor spent most of his budding years in Los Angeles and eventually chose the entertainment industry as his career path. Eventually, Connor appeared alongside Will Smith in the 2008 film Seven Pounds.

However, like his elder sister, Connor also switched careers after growing up and started making music once he reached his teenage years. He then released his debut single “Closer to Heaven” in 2013 at the age of 18, which he described as a “feel good” anthem to Billboard. Since then, Connor also earned several DJ gigs across the world.

The 29-year-old also has a passion for travel, which he traces back to his adventures with his parents—”We used to go fishing a lot when I was a little kid,” he told PEOPLE in 2016. “I was blessed to travel the world as a young kid and now I’m traveling the world working.” Connor is also a deep-sea fisherman and now spends most of his time fishing while living in Florida.

