Where is the cast of ‘What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?’

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? stands as one of the most riveting psychological thrillers to ever grace the silver screen.

Released in 1962 and directed by Robert Aldrich, this psychological thriller delves into the dark and twisted relationship between two aging sisters, both former entertainers, bound together by jealousy and a deeply rooted psychological torment. The casting of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford as the lead characters was nothing short of a cinematic coup. Their real-life animosity was legendary, a feud that reportedly began in the 1930s and persisted throughout their careers.

This off-screen tension only fueled their on-screen performances, imbuing the film with an authenticity that could hardly be matched. Now more than six decades later, it’s natural to wonder about the fate of the movie’s other talented cast.

Bette Davis (Jane Hudson)

After What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?‘s release, Bette Davis’s career experienced a revival. She appeared in several more films like Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte and The Nanny, which were similar in tone to Baby Jane and helped cement her status as a leading actress in thriller and horror genres. As she grew older, Bette Davis faced several health challenges. She had breast cancer in the late 1980s and suffered multiple strokes, which affected her appearance and mobility. In 1989, Bette Davis passed away in France from breast cancer complications. She was 81 years old.

Joan Crawford (Blanche Hudson)

Joan Crawford was also known for her intense work ethic and her sometimes tumultuous personal life, which included four marriages and several high-profile relationships. As she got older, Joan’s career faced ups and downs, but she remained a prominent figure in Hollywood. She continued acting into the 1960s, though her roles became less frequent. Joan Crawford’s health began to decline in the late 1970s. She made fewer public appearances and became somewhat reclusive. On May 10, 1977, Joan Crawford passed away from a heart attack at her New York City apartment. She was 73 years old.

Victor Buono (Edwin Flagg)

Victor Buono appeared as Edwin in the movie, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Buono was also well-known for his role as King Tut on the television series Batman in the 1960s, where he became a favorite among fans for his over-the-top portrayal of the comical villain. He continued to work in film and television until his death from a heart attack on Jan. 1, 1982, at the age of 43.

Wesley Addy (Marty McDonald)

Before What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Wesley Addy appeared in various Broadway productions and was known for his performances in classical plays, including those of Shakespeare. Wesley Addy was married to actress Celeste Holm from 1966 until his death, and their relationship was well-regarded in the entertainment industry for its enduring quality. Wesley Addy passed away on Dec. 31, 1996, at the age of 83, due to cancer.

Anne Barton (Cora Hudson)

While Anne Barton may not be as widely recognized as some of her contemporaries, she made notable contributions to the television industry with her appearances in various popular shows of the time, such as Perry Mason. Details about her death are not widely publicized, but apparently, she died in the year 2000 in Los Angeles.

Marjorie Bennett (Dehlia Flagg)

Some of Marjorie’s most notable appearances were in films such as 101 Dalmatians (1961), where she provided the voice of Duchess, and Mary Poppins (1964), where she played Miss Lark. She passed away on June 14, 1982, at the age of 87.

Bert Freed (Ben Golden)

Freed’s career began on stage, but he quickly transitioned to film and television. He is perhaps best recognized for his role in creating the character of Columbo in a live-television performance, which predates Peter Falk’s iconic portrayal of the rumpled detective in the well-known series. This role in the Enough Rope episode of the television anthology series The Chevy Mystery Show in 1960 marked a noteworthy point in his career. Sadly, he retired in 1986 and died of a heart attack on Aug. 2, 1994, at the age of 74.

Anna Lee (Mrs. Bates)

Anna Lee was a British-American actress with a long and varied career. She continued to act into her later years, particularly as Lila Quartermaine on General Hospital. Lee passed away on May 14, 2004, at the age of 91.

Maidie Norman (Elvira Stitt)

In the film, she played Elvira Stitt, the maid of character Blanche Hudson, portrayed by Joan Crawford. Maidie Norman was not only an actress but also an educator and advocate for African-American rights in the arts. She passed away from lung cancer on May 2, 1998, at the age of 85.

While they have left us, their contributions to this iconic film and the world of entertainment as a whole will never be forgotten

