Who is Blaze on ‘General Hospital?’

Many faces have arrived and left Port Charles over the years, but few have truly made an impression. Blaze has been slowly making a name for herself around General Hospital since her introduction in 2022, and her budding romance with Kristina Corinthos-Davis has placed her at the center of attention.

Recommended Videos

Who plays Blaze on General Hospital?

Blaze has been portrayed by American actress Jacqueline Grace Lopez since Nov. 2022 for sporadic periods of time. Her initial storyline wrapped up in April of 2023, but, by September, Lopez was back and it looks like this time she’s here to stay.

The San Diego native has been acting in television and theater for over a decade, joining the cast of shows like True Lies, East Los High, and Supergirl, and even making a couple of cameo appearances as a babysitter on General Hospital back in 2015 and 2016. She was also cast as the lead of the Jane The Virgin spin-off Jane the Novela, shooting the pilot before it was scrapped in 2019. Lopez is not only an actress but also a podcast host, singer, and performer in productions such as Mamma Mia. She also wrote, produced, and starred in the 2017 short film The Girl Without Cats. To land the role of Blaze, Lopez sang Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” at her audition.

What is Blaze’s history on General Hospital?

Blaze is only the character’s stage name. Her real name is Alison Rogers, but she prefers the nickname Ali. She was first introduced to Port Charles as an artist signed to Linc Brown’s agency who will be collaborating with Harrison Chase on a new song. She played a key role in exposing Linc’s predatory behavior against the women that he worked with and helped get Chase reinstated into the police force.

Following a frustrating start to her career under Linc’s management, upon her return in September, Blaze is looking to give her career a makeover. She’s scheduled for a business meeting at Charlie’s Pub where she meets Kristina and the two bond over their love for music. Blaze confesses that she wants to be taken seriously as a musician instead of just putting out the same kind of music every time.

Kristina, who also loves singing but has stage fright, is fascinated by Blaze’s life and accompanies her into a recording session with Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Their relationship soon became romantic as they shared a kiss.

Now one-half of one of General Hospital‘s most promising new relationships, Blaze will be getting a more in-depth back story with soap world veteran Eva LaRue confirmed to be joining the show as her mom in February.