What happened to Josslyn on ‘General Hospital?’ The recasting, explained

Say it ain't so — is Eden McCoy gone for good?

On Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, General Hospital viewers were surprised to find out one of their favorite characters, Josslyn Jax, was recast. Actress Courtney Fulk took over the part from Eden McCoy, and questions remain about what precipitated the move on the part of the show’s producers.

Uncertainty as to what happened to “Joss” Jax was deepened because less than a week before McCoy stepped back from the part, she appeared at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, where she won Outstanding Younger Performer for the role of Joss, suggesting McCoy and the General Hospital team remain in good standing.

So, to clarify things, fans took to X, formerly Twitter.

Late to things: is Eden Mccoy taking time off because losing her mum/college or is this a permanent replacement? Main reason I ask is cos GH supporting winners usually get them AFTER they leave (Julie Bermen/Lulu) or pass away. #GH #GeneralHospital — JimGamgee 🏴‍☠️ (@ComputerBlu3121) December 18, 2023 via JimGamgee/X

To make matters more confusing, General Hospital has made no official statement about McCoy’s departure and Fulk’s — temporary, we hope — arrival.

Eden McCoy lost her mom in November 2023

With no official explanation for what’s been widely reported as just a temporary move, back in Nov. 2023, Eden McCoy posted on Instagram that she lost her mother to cancer, so McCoy may have taken time off to grieve.

McCoy even mentioned her mom in her 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards speech.

“This is for and because of my mother. It’s not lost on me what an absolute privilege it is to be able to do something not only I like to do but love to do for a living, and I love what I do. It’s really easy to be grateful on nights like this, but I am grateful every day,” she said (via TV Insider).

With that, we feel confident that, before long, the award-winning actress will return to the part. In the meantime, if McCoy’s replacement, Courtney Fulk, looks familiar, you’re right: She’s no newcomer, with credits including Killer Seduction, Killer Cheer Mom, and the upcoming movie The Devil’s Ride.

As for Eden McCoy, she premiered in the part of Joss Jax on General Hospital in 2015 and appeared in 700 episodes before Fulk replaced her.