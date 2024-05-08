Who is Sugar on ‘The Bold and The Beautiful?’

If there’s one thing we know is true about soap operas like The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s that characters don’t stay dead, people can turn from good to evil in the blink of an eye, and no one can be trusted.

While there are plenty of intense storylines on the popular and long-running CBS soap, there’s something particularly wild and fun about Sugar. So, who is this character, and which actors have played her?

Sugar’s The Bold and the Beautiful role, explained



Prison warden Sugar (real name: Janet Webber) and Sheila Carter become close during Sheila’s prison sentence. After the two kidnap Ridge Forrester, Sugar ends up in prison because people think she’s Sheila. The second time she winds up in jail, she has attempted to murder Scotty Grainger. This was particularly terrible for Sheila since she kidnapped Scotty when he was a baby from his mom Lauren Fenmore.

Sugar may not be quite the epic villain that Sheila is, but the pair are both bold, ambitious, and mean-spirited characters who will do anything to get what they want.

Sugar comes back in a 2024 episode and wants memorable character Steffy Forrester dead. That doesn’t work out so well for her…

In a massive twist, we learned that while we thought that Steffy murdered Sheila because she was protecting herself, she actually killed Sugar, who looks just like her. How? Because Shiela told Sugar to get plastic surgery so the two looked like twins. While of course this might not work out so easily and perfectly IRL, this is just the kind of storyline we expect from a soap, so we’re going with it. While Sugar has tried to get Sheila back for a long time, she is unsuccessful. As we all know, no one can beat Sheila at her own cruel game.

Who played Sugar on The Bold and the Beautiful?

It’s not easy to play a character who helps someone leave prison… and changes their appearance… and plots to get even. Thankfully, two soap opera veterans played Sugar at various times on The Bold and the Beautiful. There’s no doubt that they are used to portraying characters with wild plotlines. Robin Mattson portrayed the unforgettable character in 2003, and Kimberlin Brown took over in 2024.

Just like when Maxie Jones was recast on General Hospital, it was pretty seamless when two actors played Sugar because this is just what happens on soap operas.

Thanks to Robin Mattson’s soap opera background (she played All My Children‘s Janet Green and General Hospital‘s Heather Webber), Sugar’s real name is Janet Webber. Brown played both Sheila and Sugar on The Young and the Restless before appearing on B&B in April 2024.

Kimberlin Brown was excited to play Sugar/Sheila again and addressed the fan reaction to her cruel character when she told Deadline, “I truly believe that my following and my fans and the people who have loved to hate Sheila all these years are responsible for me coming back.”

