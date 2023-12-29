What happened to Maxie Jones on ‘General Hospital?’ The recast, explained

'General Hospital' fans have had some new faces to get used to.

Not long after Courtney Fulk temporarily took over the role of Joss Jax from Eden McCoy on General Hospital, GH fans — shall we call them “patients”? — were blindsided by another surprise recasting on the show when actress Nicole Paggi stepped in as Maxie Jones, typically played by Kirsten Storms.

Early reports said Storms would be out for a few days. Storms was, however, in previews for the Dec. 28 installment of the long-running soap, making the timeline for her report unclear, according to Soap Opera Digest. As of this report, the show’s producers provided no reason for the switch, and neither Storms nor Paggi had commented publically on the matter.

Paggi had fun, she said

However long she stays, Nicole Paggi shared on Instagram that she had fun in the role, and based on comments, General Hospital fans agreed. “Good job on GH today 😊,” one response said. As the news spread on X, formerly, that Kirsten Storms would be out for a while, another comment added:

“I thought she was great! She definitely researched the role and how Kirsten plays Maxie! Not a bad temporary recast at all! Welcome Peggy!🥰”

Longtime General Hospital viewers will remember Maxie Jones has been recast several times in the show’s history. Jen Lilley played the part around 2011, and actress Molly Burnett has filled in for Storms. Actress Robyn Richards first played the part between 1993 and 2004 before Storms took over the part in 2005. Richards also had several actresses take over for her in her tenure.

As for Paggi, she’s appeared in The Rookie: Feds, 9-1-1, and the sitcom One and One on the UPN.