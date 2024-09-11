‘Kamala wrecked him’: Donald Trump has made a major campaign decision after being eviscerated by Kamala Harris during the debate

The first official debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris did not go well for the floundering former president.

Recommended Videos

It was clear from the event’s earliest moments that Trump was in hot water, as he averted his gaze from the popular powerhouse to his left and rattled off the same inane lies Americans have come to expect from him. The event was broadly declared a Harris victory by news outlets everywhere — including Fox News — and a bulk of U.S. voters walked away from the debate feeling far more hope than we’ve experienced in years.

Not among those hopeful Americans was Trump himself, who’s abysmal showing at the debate weighed him down in the hours after Harris wiped the floor with him. He attempted to spin the narrative with claims that he performed well, and continued to rattle off lies in a desperate bid for better optics, but it’s clear to nearly everyone who came out on top on Sept. 10.

Which puts Trump in a tough position. Following the debate, the Harris/Walz campaign immediately called for a follow-up in October, allowing the candidates to once again test their mettle against one another. Following his crummy showing the first time around, however, Trump is disinclined to acquiesce that particular request – and he may be pulling out of any future debates completely.

A claim hit social media in the early hours of Sept. 11, posted by “lawyer” and “legal commentator” Tristan Snell, proclaiming an alleged announcement from Trump that “he does NOT want to do any more debates with Kamala Harris, even if they’re on Fox News.” The claim has yet to be substantiated, but it could very well be on its way to becoming fact.

BREAKING — Trump announces he does NOT want to do any more debates with Kamala Harris, even if they’re on Fox News.



Yup. Kamala wrecked him. It wasn’t even close.



And now he’s scared of her. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) September 11, 2024

While he has yet to officially bow out of all future debates, Trump has already hinted that he’s too scared to face up to Harris a second time. In the wake of the first debate against Joe Biden, Trump was riding high, but following his Tuesday night defeat, the narrative has shifted. Trump is faltering, and his lack of confidence becomes more obvious by the day.

Retreating to his safe space, Trump appeared on “Fox & Friends” the morning following the debate, and promptly launched an attack on ABC, who hosted the second presidential clash. He called the entire event “rigged,” and yet somehow still proclaimed victory over Harris. Even as the former president brags about his “great night” he’s trying to slink away from another stand-off, which puts him in a bit of a pickle.

If Trump actually performed as well at the debate as he’s trying to claim, why wouldn’t he want a rematch? It would only serve to elevate him further, under that logic, and since Harris supposedly “lost very badly” she stands to be negatively impacted by another debate. Yet it’s Trump, not Harris, who’s shying away from another face-off, and we all know exactly why.

Harris ate Donald Trump for dinner in that debate, and left not a single crumb. She understood the assignment and showed up to win, and that’s exactly what she did. She frazzled him on numerous occasions, shut down his brazen lies, and confronted all that bluster with a disbelieving smile and icy cold facts. That’s not something Trump’s braying can compete with, and he knows it. So he’ll boast and brag and bully like he always does, but it won’t erase the very real — and very weak — man America saw on full display on that debate stage.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy