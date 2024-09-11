‘Wasn’t expecting that. Could be an election game-changer’: Piers Morgan is stunned by the clear winner in the Kamala Harris/Donald Trump debate, though he shouldn’t be

As soon as Kamala Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee in the 2024 election, Americans cheered… and immediately knew she would win the debate against Donald Trump. But, based on his post on X afterward, Piers Morgan had no idea that would happen.

The broadcaster wrote that Harris “won that debate… comfortably” and he believes she could win in November. I have to pause, take a deep breath (or five) and ask, where has he been?!

Wow. Kamala Harris won that debate… comfortably.

Trump was unusually flat, and very repetitive. Harris was nervous to start but grew increasingly confident. He didn’t seem to know how to handle her.

Big win for Kamala. Wasn’t expecting that. Could be an election game-changer. pic.twitter.com/aXERpORMdH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 11, 2024

If by “unusually flat” Morgan means Trump looked mean and angry the entire time with his trademark ridiculously pursed lips, then sure, he appeared flat. But let’s be honest here, Trump was his usual self, making an offensive and/or racist claim almost every minute.

I realize Morgan is conservative and no one should be surprised when he shows support for Trump. But since Morgan said Trump would win the election just a little while ago, it’s definitely a big deal that he has changed his tune and is now saying that Harris is the frontrunner.

This doesn’t mean that Morgan has joined the (thankfully large) group of rational people who know the truth about Trump. Although he might claim to speak out against him when necessary, his usual commentary suggests otherwise. After all, he said that Republicans who speak out against the former President have “Trump derangement syndrome” because they are apparently obsessed with disagreeing with him. As usual, he’s missing the point.

Morgan’s genuine shock about Trump’s debate performance is ridiculous considering Trump’s complete inability to make any sense at all when speaking (not only during official debates but to anyone). He calls everything “beautiful” (even chocolate cake) and while I can’t predict the future, I always know two things will happen in a Trump interview: he’ll tell non-stop lies and make disturbing and dangerous comments. And his response to Taylor Swift’s Harris endorsement was just as terrible as you would think.

Don’t worry, though, Trump has an explanation for why he talks like this. At a September 2024 Pennsylvania rally, he said he “does the weave” which means he will “talk about, like, nine different things that they all come back brilliantly together.” According to his stable and intelligent mind, English professor friends call him “brilliant,” which is definitely something I believe he thinks happened.

Wow. You know Trump got destroyed when even Piers " Spin it" Morgan can't defend him. — Renee Libby Yep (@ReneeLibby95084) September 11, 2024

If Morgan had been paying attention, he would realize Harris knows her political stuff and was destined to be the victor here. She has the right experience to debate any opponent, but particularly an opposing candidate who has no policy and no grasp of reality.

Naturally, Morgan’s X replies were filled with people who agree with him and many who don’t. I could have predicted some of these X posts before reading them and I’m sure many others could, too. Case in point: “Trump still won it. Kamala kept making up lies about Trump.”

While many say that the debate didn’t change any minds and people already knew how they were going to vote, Morgan’s mind was apparently blown by what was already obvious to everyone.

