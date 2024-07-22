‘What he said convinced me’: Piers Morgan thinks he knows why Donald Trump will be ‘back in the White House’

It appears Donald Trump hasn’t let the incident which nearly ended his life slow his campaign. The Republican candidate was back in front of a podium at another rally and many are convinced his defiant attitude will win him the election come November.

Recommended Videos

One of those people is Piers Morgan, a close friend of Trump’s. The former president and the British broadcaster/journalist have been pals for a long time, although their relationship has had its ups and downs. Before Trump’s presidency, Morgan frequently appeared on The Apprentice, and the two have remained close to this day.

Writing for the British tabloid The Sun, Morgan revealed that he actually had a conversation with Trump over the phone. According to Piers, he had spoken to Fox News about the controversial politician’s first rally appearance since the attempt on his life where he praised Trump for getting “back on stage” so soon after his near assassination. He also called him the “Mick Jagger of politics,” although Morgan isn’t always a Trump fanatic.

I’ve always criticised Trump when he deserves it and praised him when he deserves it. That will never change, even if it annoys everyone on the pro and anti Trump

extremities… like you! https://t.co/hTzSWoueVr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 21, 2024

While the pair have been close friends for a while, the last interview Trump did with Morgan ended up with him storming out after the latter told him he didn’t believe the election was rigged. However, all good friends have their little spats and this obvious flattery appealed to Trump enough to reach out to his friend and have a little chinwag.

What did Donald Trump say to Piers Morgan?

While speaking with the former president on the phone, Piers noted how he’d “never known Donald Trump sound so calm, happy, focused or with what seems like a profound new awareness of what really matters in life.” It seems like the attempt on his life has only spurred him on — if anything, it’s only made him even more determined to win the election.

The two spoke for about 15 minutes on topics like the debate and Joe Biden’s mental state, but most of the conversation revolved around the almost-assassination, with Morgan telling him, “I’m so glad you survived.”

When he asked the Republican if he was “apprehensive about going back out,” Trump replied, “I had to get straight back out there.” This attitude is what Morgan thinks will win him the election. “Whatever you think of Trump […] his response to being shot has been remarkably courageous.”

Will this really help Donald Trump?

There’s no doubt Piers’ prediction is somewhat true. To put it in an incredibly cynical way, the shooting has been brilliant publicity for Donald, and his attitude in the days since has only brought him more support. In fact, his followers get more and more cult-like every day.

Of course, Trump did imply during his phone call that he feared the Democrats pulling Biden out of the race and running with a new candidate, a fear that would come true only a few hours later. Still, will it be enough to beat the convicted felon come November? Piers Morgan doesn’t think so, but then again, what does he know about positive American leadership?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy