‘This is very sad’: Marjorie and the MAGAs are now painting Dems as pro-assassination in light of ‘a new survey’ and general ineptitude

In this latest episode of laughable delusions cultivated by GOP extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene, the ever-loyal cronies of Donald Trump are now accusing the other side of condoning murder.

It’s kind of amusing to think that the Trump camp is already leaning so heavily on the martyr card and trying to depict the would-be president as god’s chosen for the American people. I’ve even seen unhinged tweets from conservative commentators that all but implied Jesus himself came down from his heavenly abode to deflect the bullets targeted at Trump during these two failed assassination attempts. Greene herself has implied similar sentiments.

Trust GOP sycophants like Greene to accuse the standing administration of willfully neglecting its duty to protect the orange cheeto-in-chief, while also blaming everyone and everything for election interference when they’re the ones behind in the polls. Oh well, you and I both know that the tired rhetoric will never change when it comes to the GOP, and any chance we have at getting rid of this spectacular buffoon is going to come down to a close race in November thanks to people like Marj.

And unfortunately, it doesn’t stop there. Where do you go next from accusing the federal government of all sorts of conspiracy theories? Why, you go after the people, of course, and use limited, arbitrary statistics to accuse them of wanting Trump dead. That’s right, folks; the new right-wing parlor trick is to sow division among Dems by claiming that 1 in 4 of them wants the former president dead.

This is very sad. https://t.co/JSX56oWWLG — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 19, 2024

If we’re going by the numbers posted in this article, then perhaps it’s also alarming that 52% of Republicans think the Biden administration or the Harris campaign was behind the assassination attempts, and 28% say it’s very likely the truth. Sure, we could discuss how the extreme polar opposition of Trump and Harris has led to a general desensitization as far as the “other person on the other side” is concerned, but think how preposterous it sounds when a person with as much bias and hate in them as Marjorie Taylor Greene takes this seemingly innocuous and bipartisan study and turns it into a weapon to fuel her misinformation campaign on social media.

There is no low that good old Marj won’t stoop to in an effort to retain relevancy in the coming election and its aftermath, even if it’s something as appalling and polarizing as insinuating Democratic voters want Trump dead.

