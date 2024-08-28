Is Marjorie Taylor Green leaving Congress, or will she be re-elected?

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most notorious members of Congress. The outspoken, far-right Republican serves controversy for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. But as the next congressional elections draw close, it’s natural to wonder if Rep. Greene will be re-elected or if she will be leaving Congress. After all, it seems like all she does these days is complain and do very little actual work.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s recent X rants

Throwback to 3 years ago where Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the "last person in the room" when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan.



I’ll be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it’ll be one she will want banned should she get elected! pic.twitter.com/Fo1n6Mk0Ru — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) August 27, 2024

Marjorie Taylor Greene is notoriously active on her social media, particularly on X. She recently called out presidential candidate Kamala Harris in a tweet, writing, “Throwback to three years ago where Kamala Harris proudly claimed she was the “last person in the room” when they oversaw the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan. I will be doing another gun giveaway soon. And it’ll be one she will want banned should she get elected!”

She also tweeted about presidential candidate Trump honoring the 13 soldiers who were killed in the 2021 attack in Kabul, claiming that President Biden and VP Harris were not present. Harris released a statement in honor of the deceased.

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene leaving Congress?

This surfer was arrested in Belmar Beach, NJ for NOT HAVING A “BEACH BADGE” meanwhile American taxpayers are PAYING TO HOUSE, FEED, PROVIDE HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS!!



Beach badge???



What commie idiot made that law?



Answer:



Democrats.



pic.twitter.com/68BimK41Xf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 25, 2024

There isn’t any indication that Marjorie Taylor Greene plans on leaving Congress anytime soon. MTG was elected to Congress in 2020 to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, and was re-elected in 2022. By all indications, Greene will likely be re-elected this year.

Her social media also hasn’t given any indication that she is any less passionate about her radical and controversial beliefs. Just a few days ago, she called out “commie” Democrats as she shared the bodycam footage of an incident that happened in New Jersey between a police officer and a citizen on the beach. The video showed the officer arresting a young man named Liam Mahoney at Belmar Beach, New Jersey.

Greene wasn’t happy with the footage, and in a series of tweets, she wrote, “This surfer was arrested in Belmar Beach, NJ for NOT HAVING A “BEACH BADGE” meanwhile American taxpayers are PAYING TO HOUSE, FEED, PROVIDE HEALTHCARE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS!! Beach badge?? What commie idiot made that law? Answer: Democrats.” Her rant was proven wrong when fellow X users pointed out that beaches across the Jersey Shore have charged admission fees since 1937.

The Belmar Police Department also released the full 6-minute bodycam video with a statement from the chief, Police Chief Scott, “To be clear, Mr. Mahoney was not arrested for not having a beach badge. He was arrested because he obstructed the officer’s investigation by refusing to give his identification or pedigree information.”

Despite the backlash some of her social media posts get, Rep. Greene will likely be re-elected into Congress and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Thankfully, there’s people like Jasmine Crockett to put her in place.

