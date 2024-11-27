Anyway, here are some fruits Donald Trump has doomed to be 25% more expensive thanks to his new tariff plan

In the weeks after Donald Trump secured a devastating victory in the 2024 election, the people who voted him into office were slapped with a blistering burst of reality.

That Obamacare they hate so much? Yeah, it’s just another, politicized term for the ACA (Affordable Healthcare Act) which was the primary source through which those Trump voters were getting healthcare. The tariffs they were so supportive of? Those will be paid by American companies, and the people who pay the price will be American consumers.

That reality is still settling in for voters, and it likely won’t truly land for Trump’s most avid supporters until he actually takes office. But once he’s happily settled in the Oval Office, steering our country ever closer to fascism, those tariffs will go into effect, and people across the nation will pay the price — literally.

Among many, many things set to see an increase in price during the Trump presidency is fruit, quite a few varieties of which we secure from other nations. A list of various fruits recently began circulating on X, detailing which products are likely to see a price spike of as much as 25% once Trump takes office. Included on the list are avocados, grapes, raspberries, lemons, limes, pineapples, mangos, strawberries, and all melons, and that barely scratches the surface.

Fruits that will get 25% more expensive thanks to Donald Trump's tariffs:



Avocado

Bananas

Grapes

Cranberries

Raspberries

Blackberries

Mulberries

Lemons

Limes

Pineapple

Guava

Mango

Mandarins

Tangerines

Watermelons

Strawberries

Melons — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) November 26, 2024

That tweet, all on its own, is thoroughly depressing — weren’t avocados expensive enough? — but it sparked further revelations from commenters, who added plenty more products to the list of impending price hikes. Also set to see a major increase are various kinds of meat, several of which are imported from China, and a huge swathe of electronics and home goods.

Featured on the ever-growing list of products about to see an increase are consumer electronics like televisions, headphones, laptops, video game consoles, and smartphones — hell, even vacuum cleaners are likely to see an uptick in price. Then there’s footwear, since a full 99% of it comes from other countries, according to CBS News, and various home goods from furniture to small appliances.

Oh, and remember those gas prices conservatives were so rankled about? How will they pin the blame on Biden when he’s sunning himself on a beach somewhere while we pay nearly a dollar extra per gallon? People, particularly those in the northern half of the United States, are likewise about to see gas prices ratchet up, but is the federal minimum wage set to increase under Trump? Somehow I doubt it.

A huge number of people claimed in the lead-up to the election that they planned to vote for Trump due to the economy. The last few years have been hard on us all, and many people pin the blame for the nation’s economic state on Biden. They feel a Trump presidency will fix the budget, but there’s no saying where they got that notion.

This is a man who’s filed for bankruptcy a whopping six times, after all. He’s been rich his entire life, and has literally no notion of how the average American lives. He didn’t balance the budget the first time around — the national debt increased 39% under his presidency, as compared to 29% during Biden’s — and he won’t do it this time, either. He’ll continue to hand out tax cuts for the rich, gaslight the American people into thinking he’s working for them, all while quietly draining our bank accounts dry through the ineptitude of the people he surrounds himself with.

