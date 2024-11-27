‘Naive and ignorant and arrogant’: Sharon Stone rips American idiots new poopers and reveals the sad truth about your male friends

Sharon Stone has unleashed her less than flattering thoughts on Americans who voted for Donald Trump, saying the demographic is “uneducated” and possesses “extraordinary naivete.”

The actress aired her thoughts on Trump’s stunning presidential victory during a recent press conference at the Torino Film Festival in Italy. Stone was asked by a reporter about the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (which occurred on Nov. 25), which led her on a tangent to more broadly discuss “who we choose for government” and the threat of fascism, which “Italy has seen” in its history, the actress noted.

Stone compared the history of America — which she described as a country “in the midst of adolescence” — to that of Italy, saying “adolescence is naïve and ignorant and arrogant” and that America is currently “in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence.” With that, according to Stone, comes “Americans who… are uneducated [and] are in their extraordinary naivete.” In her three-minute response, Stone connected Trump — whose victory was deemed a major setback for women — to the issue of violence against women, which she said could be addressed by committing to “help each other.”

“We can’t just say women should help women,” Stone continued, “we must say that good men must also help good men.” The Basic Instinct star then warned men to be “very aware that a lot of their friends are not good men,” and said they can no longer “pretend that your friends are good men when they’re not good men.” Stone went on to declare that dangerous men should be kept “away from your daughters, your wives and your girlfriends, because this is the time when we can no longer look away.”

Stone’s discussion was met with appreciation on social media, with X users saying the actress was “not actually wrong” about her comments and “did not say one word that I disagreed with.” Others agreed with her thoughts on how an apparent lack of education means “average American people have no idea about the government,” to the point where “Trump voters voted against their own self interests and [didn’t] even get it.” Coincidentally, Stone wasn’t the only A-lister to comment on the education levels of Trump voters today.

Alec Baldwin — who famously impersonated the former president on Saturday Night Live — also said some Americans are “misinformed” while at the very same film festival in Italy. “There is a gap, if you will, in information for Americans,” Baldwin said, before claiming Americans are “very uninformed about reality” and have little idea about “what’s really going on” in the world.

This was not the first time Stone has offered her scathing takes on the president-elect, having said earlier this month that Trump’s platform was built on “outright hate” and elsewhere encouraging voters to support his opponents.

Stone was also among the legions of celebrities, from Whoopi Goldberg to Cher, who floated plans to leave the U.S. in the event that Trump won the election. “I am certainly considering a house in Italy,” Stone said in July. “I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time.”

Since she’s already in the European country for the Torino Film festival, perhaps Stone is enlisting a realtor to scope out some new houses for the relocation. If that is the case, I request formally that Stone take me with her, because we haven’t even boarded the Trump second term rollercoaster yet and I’m already dizzy beyond belief.

