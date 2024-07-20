‘I think that’s an intelligent construct’: Sharon Stone’s ‘politically motivated’ backup plan forces Donald Trump fans to combine their lone brain cells

The state of the United States is getting pretty scary for some. Donald Trump and his campaign of hate have completely changed the political landscape and politicians (and even voters) are now more toxic than they’ve ever been before.

Celebrities like Sharon Stone have been trying to warn us for ages now and encouraging people to vote for Joe Biden because no matter how “sleepy” he may seem, the alternative is much much worse. Of course, if plan A doesn’t work out Stone has already got a backup plan in place, although unfortunately, it’s not a realistic plan for most regular people.

Sharon Stone knows what she’s talking about

While marking her presence at the 70th Taormina Film Festival 2024, Stone took a moment to chat with Deadline and share that she was “certainly considering a house here,” here meaning Europe, “I think that’s an intelligent construct at this time.” She goes on to elaborate that the current political climate has spurred her decision, calling Trump’s platform one of hate, which is a looming threat faced by America at the moment..

“When we see presidential candidates whose platform is hate, that’s something that I don’t feel our country has faced before. We’ve faced political candidates whose platform was ignorance, but I don’t think we’ve seen political candidates whose outright platform was hatred.”

She definitely has a point. Trump’s platform really has brought out the hatred in America and spiked it to a height where it’s hard to deny (although some still try). Trump’s views and tactics are so venomous that even members of his own party refused to attend the RNC so as not to show support for the convicted felon. On top of that, his running mate is a raging racist so yeah, it’s fair to say Trump’s platform is built on hatred.

I don’t blame Sharon Stone for keeping an eye on some European real estate just in case things go south in November. Of course, I’m sure plenty of others would love to do the same but moving continents ain’t cheap.

The easily triggered Trump fans give a piece of their mind

Of course, the Trump fanboys and fangirls weren’t too happy with another of Hollywood’s liberal stars calling out their idol. So what did they do? Their population banded together to launch what they think is a scathing attack against Stone, her career, and claiming that she is part of Joe Biden’s imaginary squad to malign Trump’s name.

Sharon stone all washed up and leaving because she can’t get a gig, naturally!! 😴👍🙄 buh bye — DirtysLisa❤️🇺🇸💋 (@DirtysLisa) July 20, 2024

Who the hell cares what Sharon Stone does? LOL shouldn't Miss skeleton be knitting sweaters or something? — Russell Anderson (@ogunski) July 20, 2024

Of course, the actress is still working pretty consistently, but she’s less interested in Hollywood now, opting to pursue a career in art instead.

Another Trump fan replied accusing the Democrats of being the hateful party.

Ummm, I think she needs pack her bags like she did in Casino! Leave….these celebrities… hate? Whose party just tried to assassinate a former president, your party Ms. Sharon Stone, your party put that hate narrative out there! #MAGA https://t.co/j1bzi8eX1F — Shannon Shay (@ShannonShay19) July 20, 2024

The reasoning behind Thomas Crooks’ attempt on Trump’s life is still being pieced together and even that is unraveling wildly with the news of there being a second shooter, doing the real shooting, at the Trump rally. But both sides have tried pinning the blame on the other. Honestly, the whole pointing fingers at either side regarding this shooting just goes to prove Stone’s point about the current scenario of politics and how Trump continues to feed this hatred.

Anyways, clearly Stone’s impassioned speech about hatred in politics went over these people’s heads. We can only hope people start to wake up before we reach November.

