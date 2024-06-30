Sharon Stone’s iron clad reason to vote for ‘sleepy’ Joe Biden, explained

Many Americans might be feeling conflicted after watching the presidential debate last week. While Donald Trump is a bigoted, lying, convicted felon, there are also concerns floating around over Joe Biden’s ability to carry on as president for another full term. Putting the debates to rest, Sharon Stone has provided a compelling reason to vote for him.

Let’s face it, both men are pretty old. But compared to Trump’s rapid-fire lies, Biden had moments where he seemed distracted or lost focus over the course of the ninety minutes. At certain points, it even seemed like he had closed his eyes, thus reinforcing the Republican-crafted nickname “sleepy Joe.” This has cast some doubt over whether he really is the best choice to serve another four years.

Okay so the two options are not great, but when the alternative is literally Trump, the choice should be obvious — one is old and justifiably tired, and the other is old, has brain farts, been held liable for sexual assault, a fraud, and a felon. Despite Biden’s apparent sleepiness, his policies are the main thing to focus on, and at least he’s honest about what he’s done and what he plans to do, unlike his opponent.

A good reason to vote for Joe Biden

One of Hollywood’s most recognizable actresses from the nineties, Sharon Stone, known for hits such as Basic Instinct and Casino, took to the internet to give people, and women in particular, a great reason why they should vote for Biden when the time comes.

Sharon Stone on the 2024 election and the debate last night:



“More women are registered to vote than any other singular group. So, ladies, remember this: no matter how sleepy Joe may have seemed, he’s wide awake for you. So vote, for yourself.” pic.twitter.com/4ejjn6UdXw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 28, 2024

In a world where Trump’s glaring lies manage to bamboozle the gullible, Stone had to spell out the obvious — “So, ladies, remember this: no matter how sleepy Joe may have seemed, he’s wide awake for you.”

A truth that has much higher stakes this time considering the fact that more women than any singular group are registered to vote.

Stone makes a good point, and this goes back to what we were saying about focusing on Biden’s policies. It doesn’t take a genius to see that the current president is much more pro-woman than the former one. When Roe v. Wade was overturned, it set women back 50 years and was seen as a loss of autonomy for so many across the country. Trump is content to leave it in the hands of individual states to make up their own minds regarding abortion, whereas Biden wants to see the right to abortion be protected once more.

This is just one example of Biden’s stance, but perhaps we could have a look at what the other side wants. There are Trump supporters who want to see a return to one vote per household, where the man of the house votes on behalf of the woman. That’s right, there are Republicans out there that literally want to roll back women’s suffrage.

Despite this, a number of responses to Stone’s video were far from positive, with many choosing to attack the actress while proudly stating that they would still be voting for Trump. We can only hope they see through his lies before the election, otherwise, we’re all doomed I fear.

