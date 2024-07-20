‘The kid was the fall kid’: Was there a second shooter at Donald Trump rally and Thomas Crooks was just a scapegoat?

From being the subject of disgusted conversation after his name came up in the Jeffrey Epstein files to garnering the sympathy of even his competitors, Donald Trump’s world underwent a 180-degree shift the minute Republican supporter Thomas Crooks opened fire at the presidential candidate. But as per a new development, the 20-year-old wasn’t the one who made the assassination attempt.

X, formerly Twitter, is currently the hub of heated discussions and accusations as MAGAs lump blame at Joe Biden for shooting and praise every entity out there that Trump is alive and well, except for a ridiculously big bandage on his right ear, and celebrate that he escaped the danger to his life. Or has he?

As per the claims of many far-right X pages and Trump supporters, Crooks was just the scapegoat, someone to take the blame when the time came as MAGAs are certain that there was a second shooter at the Butler water tower near the rally and this person was the one firing the shots.

New video, emerges of dark figure on top of Butler water tower..



Can anyone explain this? pic.twitter.com/waMSNRaGXh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 18, 2024

𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The water tower, where the suspected 2nd shooter was located during Trump’s rally, is now blocked off with a police presence. #SomethingSmellsFishy https://t.co/RgAdneLW6a pic.twitter.com/kCESFd9B8Z — legislation (@legislationpage) July 18, 2024

So, is it true or just a conspiracy theory that is borne of MAGA delusions?

So far, no evidence has been found that there was a second shooter present anywhere in or near the rally. The rapidly spreading conversation on X now includes the area around the tower being sealed off by the police – just FYI, the water tower is very close to the building Crooks was on, which would explain why the area, including the tower, has been sealed. Also, some of these posts have also gotten their respective community notes for spreading the currently baseless rumor.

The shocking “news” has also been soundly debunked by CBS News by observing the tower at different angles in various eyewitness videos and confirming that there was no one present on top of the tower while adding that the blurred versions of the videos were being peddled online to make the false claim go viral, which it has.

I believe there was a second shooter and the kid was the fall kid. — The doppelgängers 🇺🇸 (@Marcie2316) July 18, 2024

But oh well, Trumpsters are not in the mood for logic at this moment as they would rather direct their perception on the basis of a super grainy and blurred video of the tower at the time of the shooting. Yep, very believable, just like fake AI images of Trump with Black supporters.

