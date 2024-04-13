The 10 best actors who played Donald Trump, ranked

Donald Trump is a character that’s just begging to be parodied. With his audacity to have no filter whatsoever that makes you go, “Did he really just say that?” (spoiler alert: he probably did), it’s a given that many actors will line up to take a crack at Donnie.

But perhaps the most amusing thing about Trump is how he reacts to being parodied. You’d think a man with such a fragile ego would try to avoid drawing attention to himself, but not the Donald. He’ll lash out at anyone who dares to mock him, which makes the whole thing even funnier.

As long as Trump keeps doing…well, whatever it is he’s doing, there will be no shortage of material for these talented performers to work with. God help us all.

10. Jeff Rector

In the comedy film, Bad President, Rector plays a version of Trump seduced by the devil to win the presidency. Rector dives into the role with the gusto of a man who’s been unleashed at an all-you-can-eat buffet and knows he’s running out of time. While less known, his performance adds a fantastical twist to the portrayal of Trump, focusing on dark humor.

It’s an interesting approach to political satire, using the supernatural to highlight the very real flaws and foibles of our political leaders. Perhaps, the devil’s really been winging Trump, which, to be honest, would explain a lot. But let’s be real – the devil may be evil, but he’s not stupid. And he definitely knows a bad deal when he sees one.

9. Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon has often portrayed Donald Trump on his show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He’s got the exaggerated hand gestures, the over-the-top facial expressions, and the “yuge” vocabulary. However, critics have been pretty brutal when it comes to Fallon’s Trump impression. Fallon faced particular criticism in September 2016 after a segment in which he conducted a light-hearted interview with then-candidate Donald Trump, where he playfully tousled Trump’s hair. This incident drew significant backlash from critics who argued that late-night hosts have a responsibility to question political figures, rather than merely providing them with a platform for positive publicity.

8. Meryl Streep

Okay, so it’s not a traditional “acting” role, but when Meryl Streep took the stage at the 2016 Public Theater Gala dressed as Trump, it was a moment for the ages. Complete with orange makeup, a fat suit, and that infamous hair, Streep delivered a rendition of Brush Up Your Shakespeare that was equal parts hilarious and horrifying.

If anyone can make Trump seem like a Shakespearean fool, it’s Meryl Streep. Her performance was part of a skit that also featured actress Christine Baranski, who played Hillary Clinton. The skit was a humorous highlight of the gala, providing commentary on the 2016 presidential race.

7. Anthony Atamanuik

Anthony Atamanuik’s contribution came with Comedy Central’s The President Show, where he starred as President Trump hosting his own late-night talk show from the Oval Office. The show combined traditional desk segments, field pieces, and interviews, all performed in character. With a voice that sounds like a blend of a used car salesman and a confused orangutan, Atamanuik unnyfunnnails the portrayal of Trump, which leans heavily into absurdity. But what sets him apart is his ability to improvise, riffing on current events with a manic energy that’s both impressive and exhausting.

6. James Austin Johnson

Following in the footsteps of Baldwin, Johnson brought a fresh take to the portrayal of Trump on SNL. His version is noted for a subtler approach to satire. He captures the essence of Trump’s rambling, stream-of-consciousness style of speaking.

You know, the kind where he starts talking about one thing, goes off on a tangent about something completely unrelated, and then somehow ends up back where he started? Yeah, that’s the one. Some have accused him of being too mean-spirited and crossing the line into mockery. But honestly, after everything Trump has said and done over the years, it’s hard to feel too sorry for the guy.

5. Johnny Depp

Next up, we have Johnny Depp’s turn as ’80s era Trump in the Funny or Die mockumentary Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie. The chameleon of Hollywood has taken on countless iconic roles throughout his career, from the swashbuckling Captain Jack Sparrow to the mad hatter in Alice in Wonderland. I know what you’re thinking – Johnny Depp playing Trump? Isn’t that like casting a supermodel to play a garbage truck driver? But here’s the thing – Depp is the king of the weirdos, and if anyone could capture the sheer absurdity of the Trump persona, it’s him. Depp’s commitment to the role, including heavy makeup and a distinctive vocal imitation, highlighted his versatility and comedic timing.

4. Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis’s work on SNL has been widely praised for its breadth, including his impersonations of other high-profile figures such as Joe Biden and Mitt Romney. But he also brings a certain je ne sais quoi to the Trump role that’s worth putting him on this list. After leaving SNL, Sudeikis continued to build on his comedic talents, most notably in the series Ted Lasso, for which he has received critical acclaim and several awards.

3. Phil Hartman

Phil Hartman also portrayed Trump during his tenure (1988 to 1990) at SNL. His portrayal focused on the former POTUS’ then-public persona as a real estate mogul and celebrity figure, rather than the political figure he would later become. Though Hartman’s portrayal did not become as iconic as Alec Baldwin’s or receive the same level of media attention as more recent impersonations, it was a solid and humorous addition to his wide array of celebrity impersonations.

2. Brendan Gleeson

Of course, not all Trump impersonations are played for laughs. Take Brendan Gleeson’s portrayal in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule, which focuses on the relationship between former FBI director Comey and Trump during the early days of his presidency. Gleeson’s Trump is a master manipulator who wields his power with a disturbing level of glee. The former Harry Potter star’s performance was praised for capturing the demeanor of Trump without turning it into a caricature.

1. Alec Baldwin

Yep, the Alex Baldwin performance we keep talking about.

This list would not be complete without mentioning Alec Baldwin’s spot-on portrayal of Trump on SNL. He nails the mannerisms and that perpetual look of confusion mixed with smug satisfaction. It’s no wonder his biting satire won him an Emmy in 2017.

I can just picture Trump sitting in his gold-plated throne room, angrily tweeting about how Baldwin’s impression is “sad” and “overrated.” Sorry Donny, but the Emmy voters beg to differ, and let’s be honest – if you can’t handle a little bit of good-natured ribbing, then maybe politics isn’t the right career path for you.

