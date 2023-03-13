Best Johnny Depp movies of all time

Johnny Depp is one of the world’s most beloved and well-known actors — and it’s primarily due to talent. On the odd occasion, it’ll be a courtroom scandal that plants Depp’s name in the headlines. From his early work in Edward Scissorhands to modern blockbusters like Pirates of the Caribbean, Depp has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest and best movies and made them the “best” because of his acting. That said, this article looks at some of Johnny Depp’s best films to date.

Rango

Image via Nickelodeon

Rango, released in 2011 and directed by Gore Verbinski, has become one of Johnny Depp’s best movies of all time. The success of the movie is largely attributed to its unique storyline and Johnny Depp’s character portrayal as an everyday chameleon who struggles to find his place in the world.

The animated western comedy adventure film showcases Depp’s talent for creating memorable, engaging, and complex characters. Overall, Rango stands out as one of Johnny Depp’s best movies due to its interesting plot, memorable character performance, and exceptional animation.

Public Enemies

Image via Universal Studios

Public Enemies is an iconic crime drama directed by acclaimed director Michael Mann. It stars Johnny Depp and Christian Bale in the lead roles. The movie follows John Dillinger’s notorious bank-robbing spree across the Midwest during the Great Depression. Public Enemies is one of Johnny Depp’s best films of all time due to its riveting story and captivating performances. The film provides a gripping and realistic depiction of gangster life in 1930s America and captures the tension between law enforcement, criminals, and the public.

Depp’s raw performance as John Dillinger further enhances the movie’s intensity and gives it an unforgettable edge. The movie is also praised for its honest portrayal of the struggles faced by many people during the Great Depression, providing insight into the era like never before.

Sweeney Todd

Image via Warner Bros.

Sweeney Todd is a dark musical thriller that tells the story of Benjamin Barker, also known as Sweeney Todd. Johnny Depp plays the lead role in the movie, which follows Sweeney’s transformation from a wrongfully accused and exiled barber to a vengeful serial killer. With an upbeat soundtrack and unique visual style, Sweeney Todd takes viewers on a thrilling journey of horror and justice. It’s an iconic and timeless film that features an all-star cast, including Helena Bonham Carter and Alan Rickman.

Sleepy Hollow

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sleepy Hollow is one of Johnny Depp’s best movies of all time. Directed by Tim Burton, the horror-comedy film tells a story based on Washington Irving’s classic tale of the Headless Horseman. It follows police constable Ichabod Crane, played by Depp, who is sent to investigate a series of murders in the small village of Sleepy Hollow. Depp’s performance as Crane was praised by critics, who noted his ability to bring a sense of charm and humor to the character while still displaying convincing emotion.

In addition, Burton’s dark gothic visual style brings an eeriness and mystique to the movie that makes it truly captivating. With a combination of great acting, an intriguing plot, and stunning visuals, Sleepy Hollow is an unforgettable film that stands out as one of Depp’s best works.

From Hell

Image via 20th Century Fox

From Hell is a 2001 mystery horror movie based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alan Moore and Eddie Campbell. The film stars Johnny Depp as Inspector Frederick Abberline, an opium-huffing detective who investigates a series of gruesome murders in the Whitechapel district in London during the late 19th century. The movie follows Abberline as he attempts to unravel a conspiracy behind the killings and discover the identity of Jack the Ripper. It is a gripping, violent film that delves into a mystery that still fascinates modern audiences.

Edward Scissorhands

Image via 20th Century Fox

Edward Scissorhands is one of the most iconic works by Tim Burton, and it has become renowned as Johnny Depp’s best performance in a movie. The film follows the story of an artificial man who was created by an inventor but left unfinished with scissor-like hands. The movie brilliantly captures the tension between human emotion and a world of artificiality, as Edward is taken in by a family and tries to understand the human condition. Its themes of alienation and longing for connection are all powerfully depicted on screen.

The visuals are iconic too — from the gothic castle in which Edward lives to the suburban town he’s thrust into, each setting speaks volumes. The performances are top-notch, with Depp’s wide-eyed innocence and otherworldly presence being particularly memorable. Ultimately, Edward Scissorhands is a touching and timeless story about acceptance and human connection, making it one of Johnny Depp’s best performances.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Image via Disney

The 2003 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl first introduced the swashbuckling pirate adventure starring Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, a charming but wily Pirate. The film combines action and comedy, with memorable performances by an all-star cast including Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Geoffrey Rush. The movie was a massive success, spawned a number of sequels, and is today regarded as one of the best pirate films ever made.

The film series also features some stunning visual effects, most notably the sea battles between Jack Sparrow’s pirate ship and his enemies. The action scenes are fast-paced and thrilling, but it’s Johnny Depp who steals the show with his portrayal of Jack Sparrow. His performance is both hilarious and heartbreaking, as he navigates his way through the high-stakes pirate adventures. It’s not hard to see why Pirates of the Caribbean series is considered one of Johnny Depp’s best movies — it perfectly showcases his talent for comedy and drama.