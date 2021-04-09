Johnny Depp Reportedly Wants To Return For Edward Scissorhands Sequel

Over 30 years since it was first released and Edward Scissorhands still remains one of the defining roles of Johnny Depp’s career, and that’s without even mentioning the huge fanbase and following it possesses. The actor’s first movie with Tim Burton led to two decades’ worth of off-kilter collaborations that would largely define the filmmaking aesthetic and cinematic personas of both men.

It was Depp’s first lead performance in a major studio project, and saw him land a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, while it hauled in a decent $86 million on a $20 million budget, instantly establishing itself as a firm cult favorite in the process. And this week, insider Daniel Richtman is offering the intel that the fallen star wants to return for an Edward Scissorhands sequel, but the tipster doesn’t divulge much more than that.

Richtman previously claimed that the recent Super Bowl ad that featured Winona Ryder reprising her role as Kim Boggs with Timothee Chalamet as her son Edgar Scissorhands had ignited follow-up talk behind the scenes, although it was hugely telling that Depp wasn’t asked to return for the brief promo, and we’ve heard nothing more about it since it first aired. A sequel is something that’s never been entertained by any of the first movie’s major players, either, and fans keen to see how the future unfolded for Edward and his family can always check out the ten-issue comic book series than ran in 2014.

There’s also the fact that Disney own the rights to the property, and having already booted Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s hugely unlikely that the Mouse House would bring him back for a sequel. As such, if Johnny does indeed want to return to the world of Edward Scissorhands, then he should probably brace himself for disappointment.