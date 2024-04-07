‘He is a dreamer’: Donald Trump’s ‘dramatically different’ plan to steal billions of dollars as U.S. President is already in place

Of course, the Bibles, the $399 sneakers, and the other Trump merch are being peddled to the brainwashed MAGA to fund Donald Trump’s legal woes, but his treasure trove is getting empty faster than he can fill it. But he is not the first indicted ex-U.S. President for nothing as he has a massive scam ready to fill his pockets once more the second he enters the White House again.

What makes it scarier? The fact that it has not received the same obsessive advertising from Trump his every other mind-boggling idea gets. Since this one was officially announced and is up on his campaign page as one of the big steps he will be taking to end wokeness in his second term of presidency, it goes to show that it is being quietly brewed to ensure it does bring in the “billions and billions of dollars” it promises to steal before it meets the fate of its predecessor.

Thankfully, the non-Trump-tized population is keeping track of his fresh con in the pipeline.

I am, of course, talking about the “American Academy,” which, as explained by Trump, will run on the “billions and billions of dollars that we will collect by taxing, fining, and suing excessively large private university endowments.”

“We?” Who is “we” here? The last time Trump set up an educational institute (aka the now-defunct Trump University), he had to pay $25 million in settlement to the over 6,000 victims of his phony university after fighting tooth and nail to escape the consequences.

According to the former POTUS, the “mission” of this Academy will be to ensure that every American receives “a truly world-class education” free of cost.

“In addition to help the 40 million Americans who have some college education but no degree, the American Academy will grant credit for past coursework at legacy institutions and give you the chance to complete your education at the American Academy for free and much more quickly than is now possible or available.”

Hmm, mighty words from a renowned fraudster whose last “university” was labeled a bait-and-switch scheme that swindled people and provided content that was barely useful.

As mentioned, while Trump is suspiciously keeping chatter about this Academy on the down low, the danger it poses has not been forgotten.

"We will take millions and millions of dollars."



The "we" being the Trump Crime Family. — Sterling (@GreenShades9) April 5, 2024

and he's going to make the federal government recognize the *degrees* awarded by Trump U…errr..oops…American Academy. What c ould possibly go wrong pic.twitter.com/V5eoV44IMr — Dorothy Dawe (@DorothyDawe) April 5, 2024

This is a new danger of a second Trump presidency.

Trump says “every American can receive a degree for free” but rest assured, nothing is free when it comes to Donald Trump.

There will surely be a cost to getting rid of universities.

“American Academy” is Trump University 2.0. — Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) April 5, 2024

The Donald just described a rapid government pilfering of our private institutions of higher education, many with world class rankings, and the simultaneous radical and expeditious “dumbing down” of our entire educational system.



At this point, have we all had enough of this… — Kathleen Dunn (@Kathlee48680963) April 6, 2024

Some remain optimistic that Trump’s insane plan will never become a reality.

It will never happen. He a dreamer!! And he’ll never be President again 👏👏 — Fiesty (@Fiesty26Fiesty) April 5, 2024

True, this might convince those who have been on the fence about voting against Trump to join the saner section of the population, but what about the ones who blindly believe him and will gladly pitch the rest of America into becoming the scapegoats of his fresh deceptions crafted to fill up his bank accounts?