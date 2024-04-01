On the other hand, expecting him to handle things gracefully would be too much.

Honestly, at this point, I want answers – is going batshit crazy Donald Trump’s go-to response every time his nefarious schemes don’t bear fruit or is it the back-to-back failures that have severely compromised his ability to be sane?

Whatever it is, it is only escalating, and at this rate, his winning or losing the election probably won’t have an effect on how he reacts.

You see, Trump and his lackeys started the Easter weekend by dragging President Joe Biden through the mud, attempting to question his faith and his loyalty to the people of America by claiming he deliberately gave the Transgender Day of Visibility the fixed date of March 31 despite knowing that Easter falls on the same date this year. Fingers (drenched in the usual MAGA-style of hoping to cause chaos) were also pointed at him for supposedly “banning” the use of religious symbols on Easter.

Sadly, unlike the brain-washed MAGA, the rest of the population isn’t allergic to logic and facts, which really left little room for the deranged accusations to achieve their agenda as they were systematically dismantled and shot down.

Wow. After Trump and MAGA spent the day screaming about the Biden White House restricting the use of religious symbols at their Easter Egg Roll, it turns out… Trump did the EXACT same thing when he was president.



Every president for the past 45 years has done the same thing. pic.twitter.com/6CWhQfmrdI — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 30, 2024

So, what did Trump do in retaliation while Biden attended the church with his family? Well, he had been building up to his final explosion all day – after posting more than 70 hateful, rage-filled, and narcissistic posts all day on Truth Social, his hatred culminated in an all-caps scream post that did everything but convey any heartfelt or remotely positive wishes on Easter.

Screengrab via Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Only Trump could make Easter all about himself and as expected, his unhinged activities throughout the day have gone amiss.

Normally when Trump is doing his rant thing, I screenshot it and share it.

But there is honestly to much to screenshot and share today, so I will just give the link.

My question is where is his family on this Easter, why is he hunched over his computer instead of with them.

He… — EK 🐊 (@EK_NeverTrump) March 31, 2024

Trump on Truth Social this Easter morning again posted a photo of Judge Merchan’s daughter and followed that up by comparing himself to Christ pic.twitter.com/sxnmnojx2K — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2024

Happy Easter from donald trump. Yes he really posted this today. Ask yourself: if someone was yelling this on a corner would you cross the street? pic.twitter.com/9bironaXry — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) March 31, 2024

Donald Trump, the GOP’s presumptive nominee, posted this Easter a piece of commentary from the right-wing outlet Gateway Pundit claiming he is “The Chosen One.”



“What’s happening is supernatural…Trump is ‘the Chosen One.’… What we are all witnessing is ‘The Trump Miracle.’” pic.twitter.com/b3i1tU2WKB — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) March 31, 2024

So Biden acknowledging Trans Day of Visibility on its annual date causes a freakout about "blasphemy" — but Trump equating himself with Jesus on Easter and selling The Bible is all good? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/w7IoWJMywX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 31, 2024

Well, while there is no finding any ray of hope with Trump, let’s try looking at the somewhat suspiciously grey-shaded bright side – he is still a “narcissistic egoistical loon” but at least, unlike last year when he was still nursing his “first-indicted ex-president title,” he is not calling for an all-out war.