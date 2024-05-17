‘I’d be starting my life in another country’: Mortified woman mistakenly sends embarrassing bathroom photos to her boss

Who among us can say they’ve never sent an embarrassing work email or message to a boss or colleague? Maybe because you automatically added a kiss on the end or hit send too hastily to catch a hilarious typo. Whatever you’ve done, though, it’s bound to pale in comparison to this hysterical story.

TikTok user fashionxrhiannon revealed her sister’s excruciatingly embarrassing photo faux-pas to the world in a video that’s now been hearted half a million times. When sending an email about expenses to her regional director, Rhiannon’s sister presumably intended to attach some pictures of receipts and other evidence related to whatever she was claiming expenses on,

Instead, she sent her regional director pictures of her dog sitting in her pants while she was on the toilet.

As hilarious as the situation itself is, the way that Rhiannon can barely tell the story without absolutely losing it with laughter makes it all the more entertaining. The same goes for having her sister in the room, so we get her live reactions to her mortification being shared around the globe. She was a good sport, though, as Rhiannon noted in her caption that her sister had said she could reveal the photos in question if the story went viral.

Well, guess what, it did, so Rhiannon’s sister gave in and allowed her to show us the pics. And, whatever we were imagining, it did not do the actual photos justice.

The more you analyze this story, the funnier it gets. One photo would’ve been bad enough, but to attach three — a full-on photoshoot while sat on the toilet, complete with pug pup snapped from different angles — really rams the embarrassment home. As does, the regional director’s totally humorless and officious response, to encourage her to make sure the correct images are attached in future.

The people of TikTok are in unanimous agreement on what they would do next if they were in Rhiannon’s sister’s shoes: they would quit right there and then. “The next attachment would be my resignation,” wrote one. For others, this would scare them away from accepting another job ever again. “I would be unemployed for the rest of my life,” someone commented. Alternatively, some think Rhiannon’s sister should’ve just rolled with it: “Double down and maintain that it was the right picture.”

Spare a thought for Rhiannon’s sister, though, who is literally never, ever going to live this moment down and will be reminded of it at every single family occasion for the rest of time. “Please bring this up at every birthday, wedding, big event henceforth,” one commenter encouraged, to which Rhiannon replied, “That’s the plan.” Hey, what are sisters for?

A reminder to us all: double-check your work messages before you send them. Like reputations, the lie we all tell our bosses and coworkers — that we’re a normal, professional person — takes a lifetime to build, but only seconds to destroy.

