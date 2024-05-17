‘This is why your packages were late’: FedEx driver almost lives out a ‘Final Destination’ death scene when he hurtles out of delivery van

When you think of some of the world’s most dangerous jobs, FedEx courier would not typically cross your mind, or maybe it would, I don’t know you. But most people would likely assume it’s one of the safer vocations out there.

Every job has its hazards and pitfalls, even something as “safe” as my job writing for an entertainment site is risky, I could have one too many coffees leading to my heart exploding. Look; all I’m saying is any day at work could be your last so it’s always best to be prepared otherwise you could end up like Mr. FedEx driver, and yeah, don’t worry we’re getting to him.

A video of a delivery driver, Jeff Rardin, is going viral on TikTok after he appeared to pass out while inside a moving FedEx vehicle. Don’t worry, he survived, the clip starts out showing the aftermath and the injuries with the classic record scratch “I bet you’re wondering how I got here” audio. I must warn you though, if you’re particularly squeamish at the site of blood and injury, it is a bit graphic.

The footage of Jeff falling out of the van is pretty terrifying stuff though, it looks like unused footage from a Final Destination movie or something. If you watch the video closely you can see how close he is to falling in front of a passing semi-truck on the opposite side, it really is amazing that he was able to survive the whole ordeal. Not only did he survive but he’s also making light of the situation with a caption reading, “this is why your packages were late.” You know what, if it were my package, I think I’d let him off, just this one time though.

There aren’t any details on exactly what happened, or why Jeff passed out (if that’s what happened) so we’re left hoping Jeff will give us an update or a storytime video soon. There is a link to a Cashapp, presumably to help pay for any medical bills the incident may have incurred. The comments underneath obviously expressed concern for poor old Jeff although there were more than a few that pointed out the importance of wearing seatbelts.

Bro you were pretty close to getting finalized by the semi next to you😳 glad you’re ok man, wish you a fast recovery

I know fedex wants y’all to deliver fast, but I think they prefer if you stop the vehicle before getting out.. Hope this helps!!

Sir your suppose to be wearing a seat belt lol

Well if anything, this will make for a great training video on the importance of wearing a seatbelt and at least Jeff managed to escape with his life – even if he did get banged up pretty bad. Like I said, any job, any day, it could be your last so keep your eyes peeled for the potential dangers out there.

