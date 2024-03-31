‘Learn how to read’: Why are Donald Trump and Republicans criticizing Joe Biden for Easter and does it make sense?

One has to be severely anti-logic to not see it.

Desperation can force people to do stupid things — Donald Trump and his supporters are living proof of the same as the sad bunch has been relentlessly mocking and blasting President Joe Biden, not acknowledging that the slightest application of logic would dismantle their entire argument.

Unfortunately, the rest of America isn’t as anti-logic as Trump and team would want them to be.

So, it all started with Biden proclaiming March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility in an official newsletter. On Trump’s behalf, his national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, demanded an apology from Biden and the White House for making the “appalling and insulting” decision of turning Easter Sunday into Transgender Day of Visibility and called it an addition to Biden’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

This was enough for the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump lackeys to jump in as well and scream how the president has effectively dethroned Easter, which happens to fall on the very same date this year, in favor of the transgender awareness day.

Biden and the Democrats decided Easter – the Holy Day of our Savior’s Resurrection – as transgender day of visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God.



We know that Christ is King and God will not be… pic.twitter.com/B4hqtIRdAy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2024

Joe Biden just proclaimed that “Transgender Visibility Day” is on Sunday, March 31st. I wonder how he came up with that date. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) March 30, 2024

Hmm. A passionate argument that makes no sense as always. It’s not that Biden created the Trans Day of Visibility and established that it will be celebrated on March 31 from now on or deliberately acknowledged it this year. The event has always fallen on March 31 since it was celebrated back in 2009. On the other hand, Easter Sunday has taken place on the date in question for the first time since 2013 and will not fall on the same date until 2086.

As for Biden proclaiming the day as Transgender Day of Visibility — he has done the same since 2021 when Easter Sunday happened on different dates. Unless he has somehow acquired the power to decide when Easter falls, it is hard to see exactly what he did wrong here.

S.T.F.U. he has proclaimed it every year on 31 March. The fact that it falls on the Easter weekend this year is coincidence.

I thought God created all men equal…. pic.twitter.com/3zwwl6JYXZ — Smooth Fella (@SmoothFellaRuss) March 30, 2024

But Republicans have conveniently mashed this glaring misconception with another news — of Biden “banning” religious symbols from an Easter event. The said event is known as “Celebrating National Guard Families” where children from families of the National Guard submit their unique artwork and the selected designs would then be painted on real eggs that will be put on display in the White House. As per the terms and conditions of the event, the designs can’t “include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”

The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ.



Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note. pic.twitter.com/ZCExyVkAVS — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 30, 2024

Well, FYI, this is not a new event and has been in place for years. Secondly, the said instructions have been the standard across all administrations for every White House Easter Egg Roll event for the last 45 years — something that even Trump employed when the contest took place during his years as the president, as highlighted by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in a cheeky tweet.

Fact check.



The only "news" outlet in U.S. history to pay almost $1 billion for lying to their viewers/readers has egg on their faces again.



This story is about nonpartisan guidelines that have been in operation for ***45 years***.



Including during the last administration. https://t.co/wN1l4CKgTA — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) March 30, 2024

While those with functioning brain cells out there don’t need explanations to understand that a) Easter Sunday falling on March 31, which has been the day Transgender Visibility Day has been celebrated for years, is purely coincidental, b) Biden is recognizing and acknowledging transgenders as well as extending them the support they need, and c) Trump supporters’ are simply trying their hand at manipulation….

Trans Day of Visibility has been on March 31st since 2009, Biden has issued a recognition of it since 2021, Easter moves around (will be on 4/20 next year). Anyone trying to make you angry about this has an agenda (either election year hijinks or just hating trans people) — hannah (@dogfanhan) March 31, 2024

Wow looks like every Republican and the entire Trump family is lying today.



He did not declare Easter Sunday “Trans Visibility Day.” It falls on March 31st every single year. Easter is not the same day every year. This year, they fall on the same day.



Learn how to read. https://t.co/kKISZZQ244 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 30, 2024

Joe Biden is no more responsible for today being Transgender Day of Visibility than he is for it being Easter, Christopher Walken’s birthday, or the 29th anniversary of the classic buddy comedy Tommy Boy. Enough with the hate and the manufactured outrage. Get a grip! — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) March 31, 2024

… Biden had to issue an official statement (via Newsweek) acknowledging the divisive debate.

“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American. Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

If you look at it properly, it is actually really simple to find out who deserves getting insulted and criticized — a man who compared himself to Jesus, is selling the Bible, and wishing everyone Happy Easter by hate posting about everyone who dared to hold him accountable for his actions, or Biden who simply wants to recognize and uphold the rights of a targeted group as well as conveys heartfelt wishes for his nation for Easter? Making a choice here isn’t that difficult.