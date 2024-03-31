‘Learn how to read’: Why are Donald Trump and Republicans criticizing Joe Biden for Easter and does it make sense?

Desperation can force people to do stupid things — Donald Trump and his supporters are living proof of the same as the sad bunch has been relentlessly mocking and blasting President Joe Biden, not acknowledging that the slightest application of logic would dismantle their entire argument.
Unfortunately, the rest of America isn’t as anti-logic as Trump and team would want them to be.
So, it all started with Biden proclaiming March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility in an official newsletter. On Trump’s behalf, his national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, demanded an apology from Biden and the White House for making the “appalling and insulting” decision of turning Easter Sunday into Transgender Day of Visibility and called it an addition to Biden’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith.”
This was enough for the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump lackeys to jump in as well and scream how the president has effectively dethroned Easter, which happens to fall on the very same date this year, in favor of the transgender awareness day.
Hmm. A passionate argument that makes no sense as always. It’s not that Biden created the Trans Day of Visibility and established that it will be celebrated on March 31 from now on or deliberately acknowledged it this year. The event has always fallen on March 31 since it was celebrated back in 2009. On the other hand, Easter Sunday has taken place on the date in question for the first time since 2013 and will not fall on the same date until 2086.
As for Biden proclaiming the day as Transgender Day of Visibility — he has done the same since 2021 when Easter Sunday happened on different dates. Unless he has somehow acquired the power to decide when Easter falls, it is hard to see exactly what he did wrong here.
But Republicans have conveniently mashed this glaring misconception with another news — of Biden “banning” religious symbols from an Easter event. The said event is known as “Celebrating National Guard Families” where children from families of the National Guard submit their unique artwork and the selected designs would then be painted on real eggs that will be put on display in the White House. As per the terms and conditions of the event, the designs can’t “include any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements.”
Well, FYI, this is not a new event and has been in place for years. Secondly, the said instructions have been the standard across all administrations for every White House Easter Egg Roll event for the last 45 years — something that even Trump employed when the contest took place during his years as the president, as highlighted by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates in a cheeky tweet.
While those with functioning brain cells out there don’t need explanations to understand that a) Easter Sunday falling on March 31, which has been the day Transgender Visibility Day has been celebrated for years, is purely coincidental, b) Biden is recognizing and acknowledging transgenders as well as extending them the support they need, and c) Trump supporters’ are simply trying their hand at manipulation….
… Biden had to issue an official statement (via Newsweek) acknowledging the divisive debate.
“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American. Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”
If you look at it properly, it is actually really simple to find out who deserves getting insulted and criticized — a man who compared himself to Jesus, is selling the Bible, and wishing everyone Happy Easter by hate posting about everyone who dared to hold him accountable for his actions, or Biden who simply wants to recognize and uphold the rights of a targeted group as well as conveys heartfelt wishes for his nation for Easter? Making a choice here isn’t that difficult.