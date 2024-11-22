‘When misinformation wins out over facts’: Trump voters are just now learning that Obamacare and the ACA are one and the same

We’re headed deep into the “find out” era of MAGA, now that the election is behind us and among the worst decisions in U.S. history has been made.

It’s too late to go back now, which means Donald Trump will be president come 2025, and his ascension will harken in a grim new era for our country. His incoming administration is already overrun by criminals and assaulters, and the people who elevated him into office are just now learning — weeks after the election — that they never really understood what they were voting for.

It’s no surprise that the average Trump voter is misinformed, but as reality comes crashing down a blistering schadenfreude is taking over the political left, as people relish in the comeuppance we always knew was inevitable. Make no mistake, Trump’s harebrained policies will affect us all, but at least we knew how damaging he would be ahead of time. As MAGAs are slowly slapped with reality, it’s hard not to bask in their dismay over the false facts they so eagerly gobbled up over the last four years.

The difference between Trump and Harris voters is that Harris voters understood:



-tariffs are a tax we pay

-the ACA is Obamacare

-mass deportations are a bad idea

-cabinet nominations matter

-Project 2025 is terrible



before the election. Trump voters are learning it after. — Jared Ryan Sears (@JaredRyanSears) November 20, 2024

The latest reality check cashed by the MAGA crowd came about with a revelation as obvious as the nose on your face. Everyone with a single working brain cell knows the Affordable Care Act and so-called “Obamacare” are one and the same, but it seems Trump voters are missing the vital gray matter needed to qualify for the label of intelligent life. They’re just now realizing, weeks after they voted a serial abuser, scammer, and actual felon into office, that they tossed out their healthcare with a single ballot.

People are breaking down on TikTok because they just realized Obamacare *is* the Affordable Care Act.



The heartbreaking part? So many have pre-existing conditions.



One man admitted he voted for Trump without knowing it was Obamacare that allowed his mother with stage 4… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 20, 2024

It seems a surprising bulk of Trump voters have officially realized that the Obamacare they hate so much is actually the reason their pre-existing conditions are covered. Now that they’ve voted a man who promised to abolish the federal statute into office, reality is setting in, and they’re slowly coming to realize that they’ll lose that vital healthcare if Trump gets his way.

Obamacare was the term Republicans coined because they knew their base was racist enough to vote against it even if it mean voting against their best interest. Ted talk over. https://t.co/3ZfJmTH0A9 — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) November 20, 2024

Trump’s vision, across a good number of our government sectors, is privatization. He wants to privatize education — they can call it “school choice” all they want, but we know the truth; he wants to privatize the prison system — something we’re already well on our way to doing; and now he wants to privatize healthcare. The issue with this push is the price. When industries go private, prices go up, and poor people suffer.

It’s crazy to act like we haven’t know for years that people’s distain for Obamacare comes from its attachment to our first Black president far more so than any real policy concerns.



Hatred for Obama overshadowed actual policies many rely upon, i.e. preexisting conditions. https://t.co/W9Y5bLcMpL pic.twitter.com/kL5INVO0ha — Chris Towler (@blkprofcct) November 21, 2024

The kicker is rooted in Trump voters themselves, who — despite worshipping an actual billionaire — are typically quite poor themselves. They want to live like Trump, so they vote for Trump, without realizing that Trump built all that wealth off the backs of people just like them. Mark my words: there’s not a single policy that will be enacted between 2025 and 2028 that will enrich anyone but Trump’s wealthy butt buddies. Nearly a decade in politics has proven, time and again, that Trump’s main focus is the privatization — and profitization — of the U.S. government, and if you think a cent of the cash he makes is headed to the average American, you’re living in an orange-tinted fantasy.

