Donald Trump isn’t even in office yet and his predatory house of cards is already falling faster than you can say ‘Kevin Spacey’

If you ever needed more convincing that we’re all living in the Matrix and the system is now glitching all over the place, all you need to do is remind yourself that at least three of the people Donald Trump has picked to head the federal departments in his second term are grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct.

Today’s bombshell came in the form of the problematic Matt Gaetz, who the president-elect had chosen to serve as the next United States attorney general. It wasn’t just the fact that the man was a walking red flag who threatened to undermine every basic human right left to minorities. Gaetz has been repeatedly accused of sexual abuse, and there’s even a new case of an untoward encounter with a 17-year-old. Gaetz announced his withdrawal from the position earlier today, only a day after meeting with the GOP senators to discuss his approbation process.

Now you may be wondering what the fuss is all about. This should, after all, be just another Thursday for Donald Trump as he prepares to preside over another four years of authoritarian rule in the White House. Well, the bar has been lowered time and again when it comes to Trump, but even he has managed to outdo himself in this particular instance, because not one, not two, but three of the people Trump has nominated to form his second-term cabinet are having to dodge those sexual misconduct allegations like Francis Underwood on crack.

Enter Pete Hegseth, the supposed next secretary of defense and head of DoD, whose only qualification for the job has been spreading lies on Fox News since 2014. Hegseth has also been accused of sexual harassment by a woman, whom he paid in a settlement agreement with a confidentiality clause, all but confirming that he was guilty of some misdemeanor.

Hegseth is applying Trump’s own tried and tested formula of ignoring the problem and derailing the conversation to something else. “This is a battle that is just beginning,” he said during a Republican prayer call on Tuesday. “I know in our family, we take that time to hold them up in prayer.” They also take their time paying hush money to people they’ve manipulated. No wonder Trump loves Hegseth so much. Their meetings must be like looking into a mirror and finding a 40-year younger version of yourself.

A police report obtained by CNN claims that Hegseth once sexually assaulted a California woman by physically blocking her exit from the hotel room, taking her phone, and then having his way despite her repeatedly saying “no.” How long will it take before the scrutiny surrounding Hegseth is also prickly enough to discard him altogether?

Last but not least is Linda McMahon, Trump’s pick for the Department of Education, who is being accused of willfully enabling the sexual exploitation of children by a WWE employee in the 1980s. This suit was filed in October by five John Does who claim they were between the ages of 13 to 15 when this WWE person recruited them to work as “Ring Boys,” helping him set up and take down wrestling rings at WWE matches. McMahon’s attorney has denied the allegations, but her husband Vince McMahon already admitted that he knew the WWE employee “had [a] peculiar and unnatural interest” in young boys. Vince is currently under a federal probe for allegations of his own offenses of sexual trafficking and abuse.

And this, folks, is the reality we’re living in 2024, where our president-elect, himself accused of sexual misconduct numerous times, is building a cabinet of questionable if not downright despicable human beings to lead the country over the next 4 years. I don’t know about you, but I miss the days when having an immoral relationship with a White House intern was all it would take to be disowned by the country and the Senate.

