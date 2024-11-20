Does Linda McMahon have any education experience, or…?

In Donald Trump’s America, nothing should surprise us. And yet here we are, repeatedly picking our jaws up off the floor with each fresh announcement.

This is exactly what more than half of the country voted for, and Trump in no way led us to believe he’d be anything but disastrous as president, yet we continue to react in astonishment every time he taps a Matt Gaetz, Dr. Oz, or Linda McMahon to lead major government departments. McMahon — among the most recent selections — isn’t necessarily the worst choice Trump has made so far, but she’s definitely one of the weirdest.

If you recognize the McMahon surname, it’s likely through the WWE, which Linda co-founded with her husband, Vince McMahon. He’s been deeply connected to the organization from the very start, appearing in enough promotional material to make his face recognizable to the general public. Linda, meanwhile, has been quietly trying to insert herself into the world of politics for a decade and a half now, and she finally got her shot when Trump rose to power.

He already granted her a position in his government once — naming her the Administrator of the Small Business Administration in 2016 — and now McMahon is headed into a second stint in the Trump White House. This time, she’ll be serving as education secretary, overseeing a likely doomed department she holds no qualifications for.

Why was Linda McMahon named education secretary?

Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education? Seriously?



This is who Trump wants to entrust with our children’s future? Not a trained educator, not someone with a proven commitment to uplifting schools, but someone whose primary experience comes from running a wrestling entertainment… pic.twitter.com/OdrSo96J01 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 20, 2024

Linda McMahon got her new nomination for one reason and one reason only — because she’s a Trump loyalist and a heavy contributor to his political campaigns. Her background in education is negligible at best and non-existent at worst, but her steadfast presence at Trump’s side (not to mention her deep pockets) made her an easy pick for his incoming administration.

McMahon first became a figure to watch through the WWE and later turned that influence into a political push. She ran for Senate twice — first in 2010 and then again in 2012 — and lost both times. It wasn’t until she shifted her focus that she started to make an impact in politics, as she contributed vast amounts to various campaigns — most notably, Trump’s.

The only ounce of educational background McMahon boasts is a single-year stint serving on Connecticut’s Board of Education in 2009. She was never a teacher, regardless of claims that she wanted to be, and she has no relevant experience in any kind of an educational role. While McMahon has listed teaching as an early career goal, she never actually taught in any official capacity. Her background, as it relates to the area, is notably empty, apart from her outspoken support of charter schools or “school choice,” something many in the educational field are openly against.

She has been a consistent and vocal supporter of Trump, however, and he’s rewarding her loyalty and generous campaign donations with a position in his government. McMahon is now tasked with overseeing the education of future generations — at the head of a department Trump has promised to abolish completely — in a grim decision for our country’s future.

